Endangered birds born at Audubon Zoo

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
A man kills a grizzly bear in Montana after it attacks while he is picking berries
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 72-year-old man picking huckleberries in Montana shot and killed a grizzly bear after it attacked in a surprise encounter and injured him badly enough that he had to be hospitalized, authorities said Friday.
- CBC
Black bear killed after biting woman in North Vancouver
A black bear has been killed by B.C. conservation officers after it bit a woman in North Vancouver earlier this week. The woman was gardening at home in the Deep Cove neighbourhood at about 3 p.m. PT on Wednesday when a large male black bear bit her, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS). The woman wasn't seriously injured, BCCOS says.However, the service says the bear was killed to ensure public safety. Christine Miller, co-executive director of the North Shore Black Bear S
- CBC
Polar bear death closes Wild Canada exhibit at Calgary Zoo
The Wild Canada exhibit at the Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo was closed on Friday after one of the zoo's two polar bears died.Jamie Dorgan, the zoo's interim CEO and COO, says the bear's death was sudden, and a necropsy will determine the cause of death."It's obviously a huge shock today," he told reporters on Friday during a news conference at the zoo.Dorgan says that at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday, both polar bears were seen sparring in the lower pool — which he says is normal behaviour
- CBC
Art or vandalism? Tree carvings in Welland, Ont., spark debate as police investigate
A series of haunting faces carved into tree trunks in Welland, Ont., may look like art, but to city officials and police it's straight up vandalism. On the trunks of seven trees, faces have been chiseled that — to Game of Thrones fans — are reminiscent of mythical, talking weirwood trees. They're located on a path behind the city's Civic Square. However, the cuts made in the Norway maple, Manitoba maple and five poplars almost guarantees their untimely death, says the city. The damage to the tru
- CBC
Residents at wits' end as fire ants begin taking over small Gatineau park
Some residents who live near Parc Andromède in Gatineau, Que., say they're at their wits end after being plagued by a proliferation of fiery red insects that "burn" any animal or person that gets in their way.As their name suggests, European fire ants — also known as Myrmica rubra — are an exotic species in North America, having made their way across the pond in the early 20th century. Their sting is like a painful burn or bee sting.In a little over a century, they've moulded their local environ
- CBC
Man lands $25,000 fine after destruction of snake habitat in LaSalle
A man has been ordered to pay $25,000 after being found guilty of destroying the habitat of an at-risk snake species, the eastern foxsnake, in Windsor-Essex.According to the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, the man had participated in and supervised land-clearing activities on undeveloped lots in the Town of LaSalle.The lots are designated as areas of "natural environment" by the town and County of Essex — making them unable to be altered or developed.The properties a
- CBC
Trump says he will 'end the electric vehicle mandate on day one'
Referring to eco-friendly initiatives as 'green new scam ideas,' former U.S. president Donald Trump said if he wins the presidential election in November, he would put an end to the electric vehicle mandate, which requires two-thirds of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to be electric-powered within eight years.
- People
Video Shows Dog Trapped in Hot Parked Camper Being Rescued by Colorado Police
Officers shared harrowing footage of a dog and a kitten being rescued from a hot trailer, while temperatures outside soared to nearly 100 degrees
- The Canadian Press
Wildfires erupt in B.C. with lightning, heat fuelling fire behaviour across province
The mayor of a British Columbia Interior community says the area's long-term care residents have been moved out as a fast-moving wildfire looms nearby.
- Fox Weather
Satellite damaged by space particle 'smaller than a grain of sand' and historic solar storm
It’s not easy being a satellite: space is a dangerous place.
- The Weather Network
Readings may hit the 40s as more heat descends on Western Canada
Some areas will crack the 40-degree mark over the next couple of days as the latest round of heat descends on Western Canada
- CBC
Moose hunting in Cape Breton suspended for 3 years
Nova Scotia and the Mi'kmaq have temporarily suspended any moose hunting on Cape Breton due to a significant drop in the moose population.A news release from the Department of Natural Resources said its annual hunt will pause for three years and no licence lottery will take place this year.The Mi'kmaq have also put a moratorium on their rights-based moose harvest until the situation becomes sustainable.Chief Leroy Denny, co-lead of Natural Resources with the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chief
- The Canadian Press
2 Amur tiger cubs have their first public outing at Germany's Cologne Zoo
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Two Amur tiger cubs had their first public outing Thursday at Cologne Zoo in Germany, one of several zoos that have sought to help keep up the numbers of the rare big cats.
- CNN
Giant millipede lost to science rediscovered in Madagascar’s jungle
A giant dark-brown millipede, not documented for 126 years, has been recorded in Makira Natural Park, home to the largest and most intact forest in Madagascar.
- The Weather Network
Summer sizzle raises the wildfire danger, thunderstorm risk in Western Canada
A stubborn ridge has set up shop over Western Canada this week, bringing hot weather and an elevated risk of storms with the help of the mountains and subtle, embedded disturbances
- Reuters Videos
Highway bridge collapses in China, killing several
STORY: :: A highway bridge in northwest China collapsed after torrential rain:: State media say some vehicles plunged into the river, and several people were killedAccording to CCTV, the collapse occurred at 8:40 p.m. (1240 GMT) in Shangluo city on Friday (July 19) when torrential rain caused flash floods. President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue efforts and said China is in a critical period for flood control.China's national fire and rescue authority said on Saturday it had dispatched a rescue team to the site that included 859 people, 90 vehicles, 20 boats and 41 drones.In China's central Henan province, floods caused by continuous rain trapped elderly people in a nursing home and villagers in their flooded houses on Thursday (July 18). CCTV showed footage of firefighters evacuating people on lifeboats.
- Storyful
Car Swept Away by Flooding in Central Mexico
Heavy rain lashed Aguascalientes, Mexico, on July 16, causing severe flooding across the region.Video by Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman shows at least one car being swept away in fast-moving floodwaters.The rainfall caused main road closures, homes to collapse, and damaged public infrastructure, local media reported.A statement from local officials on July 18 said teams continue to help with clean-up efforts from the rain, including road maintenance and infrastructure repairs. Credit: Jose de Jesus Huerta Guzman via Storyful
- The Canadian Press
US appeals court allows EPA rule on coal-fired power plants to remain in place amid legal challenges
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for President Joe Biden's administration, a federal appeals court on Friday ruled that a new federal regulation aimed at limiting planet-warming pollution from coal-fired power plants can remain in force as legal challenges continue.
- BBC
'Time to save the planet is now,' say eco-pupils
Pupils say a new artwork is to encourage people to do their bit to fight climate change.
- BBC
Giant redwood tree in Exeter to be felled
The council's tree experts said it cannot be saved and 95% of the foliage has turned brown.