Endangered pygmy hippo born at Virginia zoo

Canadian Press Videos

An endangered pygmy hippo has been born at a Virginia zoo. The yet-unnamed female was born Dec. 9 at Metro Richmond Zoo in Moseley, Virginia. This is the parent's second calf to arrive right before the holidays.

Latest Stories

  • Orcas moved into the Arctic. It could be bad news for other whales, and humans too

    Killer whales are expanding their territory and have moved into Arctic waters as climate change melts sea ice, with two genetically distinct populations being identified by Canadian scientists.

  • The 'godfather of EVs' explains why China is winning the race to go electric — and why hybrids are a 'fool's errand'

    Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told BI that automakers ditching EVs for hybrids risked falling even further behind their Chinese rivals.

  • The bird at the center of the worst single-species mortality event in modern history isn’t recovering, scientists say

    An Alaska seabird species faced the worst mortality event in modern history, and the population isn’t recovering, a study finds. Experts discuss the future implications.

  • Trees in Lemay Forest 'are all coming down, developer says, and City of Winnipeg can't stop it

    A coalition of residents in south Winnipeg continues to sound the alarm after hearing rumblings of chainsaws cutting down trees in a forest on private property.Workers for Tochal Development Group, which owns the land, cut down dozens of trees on Monday morning and created an access road for vehicles and equipment, says St. Norbert resident Ann Loewen, who's a member of the Coalition to Save Lemay Forest. "Taking down the trees takes away the value that this land currently has as habitat, as wat

  • Manitoba man drowns Christmas Eve while clearing snow from pond with skid-steer loader

    A 58-year-old Manitoba man drowned on Christmas Eve after his skid-steer loader fell through the ice on a pond in a rural community southeast of Winnipeg.Firefighters and emergency divers spent three hours on Tuesday trying to recover the man, who was trying to clear snow from a pond on his property in the Rural Municipality of Ste. Anne.He was inside the skid-steer when it fell through the ice at about 1:30 p.m., said Jean-Claude Normandeau, the fire chief for the neighbouring municipality of L

  • Orca carried her dead calf for 17 days. She now has a new baby

    The killer whale who swam with her dead calf for 17 days in an apparent act of grieving recently gave birth to a new baby, according to Michael Weiss, research director of the Center for Whale Research.

  • Solar burgers: How agrivoltaics is marrying food production with green energy

    CALGARY — Jason Bradley spent 20 years of his career as ranch manager at a 50,000-acre grazing operation in west-central Alberta, so he understands why people react with skepticism to the idea of raising a herd of cattle on a working solar farm.

  • 'I had a small cut... then a shark appeared'

    Zara Lachlan, 21, hopes to become the first woman to row solo from Europe to South America.

  • Hundreds without power overnight on Boxing Day amid storms in southwest B.C.

    Hundreds of people on Vancouver Island were without power overnight heading into Boxing Day, as a windstorm battered B.C.'s coast in the middle of the week.A storm system brought wind gusts of up to 140 km/h in exposed sections of the B.C. coast, leading to widespread ferry cancellations between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island and in straits and inlets in southwest B.C.At one point on Christmas Day, more than 8,000 B.C. Hydro customers were without power, as around 100 mm of rain struck par

  • Fierce storms bring heavy rains, snow and power outages to B.C. for Christmas

    Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday

  • Whale Calf Splashes Onlookers During Incredible Close Encounter

    A heartwarming encounter occurred on December 19 during a whale-watching tour in Hawaii’s Maui Nui Basin, a federally protected sanctuary, as passengers were thrilled when a newborn humpback calf swam up to their boat and splashed water.Captain Jack of Hawaii Ocean Rafting spotted the mother and calf in the distance and stopped the boat to observe. To everyone’s delight, the pair swam toward the vessel, offering a rare, eye-level encounter, with the whale calf splashing those on the boat.“Researchers estimate the calf is only 12-24 hours old,” Hawaii Ocean Rafting told Storyful.Each winter, humpback whales migrate from Alaska to Hawaii to mate and give birth, making Maui a prime destination for seeing them in their natural habitat.“It’s important to know humpback whales are federally protected in Hawaii. We do not approach them, we have to wait for them to approach our boats, making these encounters rare and special. For their protection and yours, adhere to all marine regulations,” Hawaii Ocean Rafting added. Credit: Hawaii Ocean Rafting via Storyful

  • Wild Christmas: BC Ferries cancels many sailings over 'severe' forecast

    VANCOUVER — BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.

  • Industry withholding data on one of Canada's largest fisheries, advocates say

    Advocates and scientists are raising concerns with the availability of data on one of Canada's largest fisheries, as the Department of Fisheries and Oceans DFO is waiting on industry to provide data on the herring fishery in southwest Nova Scotia and the Bay of Fundy. For decades, herring stock has been declining, and has been in the critical zone since 2018.In July, DFO reduced the total allowable catch to 16,000 tonnes per season, from 21,000, fixing the quota at the reduced level until 2027.

  • Hurricane-force winds bear down on California, latest in stretch of extreme weather

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Record-setting flooding over three days dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of northern California, a fire left thousands under evacuation orders and warnings in Los Angeles County, forecasters issued the first-ever tornado warning in San Francisco and rough seas tore down part of a wharf in Santa Cruz.

  • Indian Ocean tsunami two decades ago left 230,000 dead and a lasting legacy

    One of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history, the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami marks its 20th anniversary on Dec. 26

  • Snowy owl rescued from car grille by Minnesota woman who saved another bird hours earlier

    Annabell Whelan woke up Tuesday and frantically checked on her holiday overnight guest — Nowl the snowy owl, who she rescued from the grille of a car the day before.

  • Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push as electricity demand grows

    TOKYO (AP) — A government-commissioned panel of experts on Wednesday largely supported Japan's new energy policy for the next few years that calls for bolstering renewables up to half of electricity needs by 2040 while maximizing the use of nuclear power as the country seeks to accommodate the growing power demand in the era of AI while meeting decarbonization targets.

  • Stunning photos show lava erupting from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano

    HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world's most active volcanoes spewed lava into the air for a second straight day on Tuesday.

  • VIDEO: Sunny Christmas day, mainly clear for start of Hanukkah

    It's quiet for now, but Jacqueline Thomas is looking ahead to our next rain chances.

  • B.C. Ferries cancels some Christmas Day sailings with storm set to strike coast

    UPDATE, Dec. 25 — Ferries cancelled as southwest B.C. hit with storm on Christmas DayMultiple major B.C. Ferries sailings have been cancelled for Christmas Day due to an incoming storm.The second of a series of powerful storms this week is expected to bring more strong winds and heavy rain to the South Coast of B.C. on Christmas morning.As a result, B.C. Ferries cancelled all sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen for Wednesday, as well as several Christmas Day sailings on the other major ro