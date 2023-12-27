Endless Lines Cause Missed Flights at World's Busiest Airport During Holiday Rush

Travelers got stuck in long lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as “nearly 90,000” people passed through the world’s busiest airport on December 26.

X user @KB_Collision said they were still in line nearly four hours after arriving at the airport, causing them to miss their flight and have to wait another seven hours for the next one.

According to TSA, over 12 million passengers came through TSA security checkpoints across the US between Thursday, December 21 and Monday, December 25.

“We’re expecting high travel volumes to continue through this week and New Year’s Day,” the company added. Credit: @KB_Collision via Storyful