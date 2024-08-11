‘It Ends With Us’ Blooms With $80M Global Opening; ‘Despicable Me 4’ Tops $800M As ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Crosses $1B – International Box Office

Refresh for latest….: As we reported earlier today, Deadpool & Wolverine this weekend crossed the $1B global box office milestone, a major feat and with swagger to spare. But, hey, there’s a lot going on at turnstiles alongside the Merc with the Mouth.

Impressively, a female-driven title that cost peanuts is making bank. To wit: Sony and Wayfarer Studios’ It Ends With Us has had a mega $80M global opening. The international box office portion of that, before a lot of other markets weigh in, is $30M. Notably still to come are France, Germany, Colombia, Thailand, Indonesia, Italy, China, Taiwan, Singapore, Korea and Japan.

The adaptation of the best-selling novel by Colleen Hoover is just getting started with a third of the overseas footprint left to come and word of mouth chomping along. The film ranked in the Top 2 spots in 32 markets, running alongside Deadpool & Wolverine, and was No. 1 in 12 markets.

Yeah, It Ends with Us star Blake Lively is married to D&W’s Ryan Reynolds, and there have been a lot of co-photo ops recently — nobody’s gonna deny that that’s a help in both directions. We also hear strongly that Lively was integral to It Ends with Us creatively and deserves a huge amount of credit here. The studio also gets huzzahs for an ultimately perfect release date.

Digging down, in Europe, It Ends with Us delivered $13.5 million with the UK taking the No. 1 slot at $5.7 million. Latin America debuted to $7.8 million, led by a No. 1 in Brazil with $3.4M. In Mexico, the movie nabbed a great $2.5M.

In Asia Pacific, the film logged $6.6M, led by Australia with a really impressive $4.7M and followed by India with a strong $600K. The Middle East took in $2.1M with the UAE pulling in $802K and Saudi Arabia opening to $671K.

Here are the Top 5 markets to date (note the first one, that’s impressive): Saudi Arabia ($23.5M), Mexico ($15.6M), UK ($15.4M), Germany ($12.7M) and France ($11.3M).

Internationally, the start is 44% ahead of The Fault In Our Stars, 50% larger than Girl on the Train, 62% over Me Before You, 2.4x bigger than Little Women, 2.7x ahead of Anyone But You, and quadruple Where the Crawdads Sing in like markets at current exchange rates.

All over, we’re seeing great returns – Illumination/Universal’s Despicable Me 4 added $18.8M overseas this frame to take the international cume to $477.1M and global to $807.2M.

The Top 5 markets now are: China ($50.3M), UK ($45.2M), Mexico ($42.1M), Germany ($30.1M) and France ($26.7M).

Lest we forget the biggest movie of the year, Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 added another $14.5M this weekend (its 9th)… The international cume is now $957.3M for $1,593.8M global..

