We Energies workers rescue driver in flipped car

Provincial inspectors have visited some of the controversial off-grid communities being built in the northern Ontario wilderness.At least one of these new villages welcomes the government oversight."I'm feeling great about it," said Tanner Demers, one of the 160 members of the Swan Lake community, not too far from Kirkland Lake. "The government has been nothing but helpful to us, because they just provide us with more information about how we can move forward with the project."Several of these n