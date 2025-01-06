Energy bills could rise more as continent effectively rationing gas with storage levels low
Here's a quiz question: how much would you say the supply of non-Russian gas to Europe (including the UK) has gone up since the invasion of Ukraine?
Here's a quiz question: how much would you say the supply of non-Russian gas to Europe (including the UK) has gone up since the invasion of Ukraine?
Central European gas flows have adapted to the halt of Russian supplies through Ukraine on Jan. 1, as increased shipments to the region from Germany and Italy make up the shortfall, data from network operators showed on Monday. Austria received gas through Slovakia until the year-end even though its contracted supplies from Russian gas giant Gazprom had stopped in November. Austrian Grid Management said in a daily report on Monday the country boosted imports from Germany and Italy when flows from Slovakia were halted following the expiry of a transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine that Kyiv refused to extend.
The Commission is seeking a new date for a meeting, the government of Slovakia's pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico said in a statement. Fico has accused Kyiv of damaging Slovakia by not extending a transit deal for Russian gas, and has threatened to cut electricity flows to Ukraine and reduce aid for its refugees.
Taylor Swift spent much of 2024 on the road, but her leisure time looked just as epic as her Eras Tour set
A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed
Lauren Kyle took to her Instagram to make a worthwhile announcement.
Jenner's revealing gown is from Atelier Versace's spring 1999 collection
The former congressman flagged a "concern" for Republicans when Donald Trump's second term comes to an end.
"This stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me," the "Last Showgirl" actress recalled.
LaPaglia, accompanied by her 'BBFs' podcast co-host Josh Richards, turned heads in a plunging gown for her first major carpet moment singer her breakup from Bryan
The actress' husband died by suicide on Friday, Jan. 3 at age 47
Justin Trudeau's decision to step down and prorogue Parliament will keep his government from implementing its proposed changes to capital gains for now, but Canadians might not be off the hook with tax collectors just yet.
Rivkah Reyes, who played bassist Katie in the 2003 Jack Black film, shared a video from the wedding on TikTok.
The 22-year-old woman was reportedly a law and international relations student at the University of Navarra in Spain
Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d
It's the pair's first formal sighting together since 2013.
Canada as the 51st state would doom the Republican Party. If Donald Trump cannot understand he’s taunting useful U.S. allies with annexation threats, he could at least follow his electoral instincts.
The Calvin Klein model was a picture of preppy elegance - see more
CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”
Court documents allege Carissa Smith, 30, would pay her underage students in cash or give them alcohol and drugs in exchange for sex
Publicly, Donald Trump is thrilled to have his mega-donor and “First Buddy” Elon Musk camping out just a few hundred feet from his house. Privately, he seems to be tiring of Musk dropping in whenever he feels like it. “Trump does complain a bit to people about how Musk is around a lot,” New York Times journalist and “Trump whisperer” Maggie Haberman told tech reporter Kara Swisher during the latest episode of Swisher’s podcast, On.