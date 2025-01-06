Energy bills could rise more as continent effectively rationing gas with storage levels low

Reuters

Central European gas flows have adapted to the halt of Russian supplies through Ukraine on Jan. 1, as increased shipments to the region from Germany and Italy make up the shortfall, data from network operators showed on Monday. Austria received gas through Slovakia until the year-end even though its contracted supplies from Russian gas giant Gazprom had stopped in November. Austrian Grid Management said in a daily report on Monday the country boosted imports from Germany and Italy when flows from Slovakia were halted following the expiry of a transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine that Kyiv refused to extend.