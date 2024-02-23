Typical energy bill to fall to lowest for two years under new price cap

Woman looking at energy bill while having a cup of tea

The typical energy bill will fall to £1,690 from April to the lowest for two years under the new price cap set by the regulator.

It means a fall of £238 for a household using a typical amount of energy.

Lower wholesale prices paid by suppliers have led to the cut in the price cap for April to June, which will bring some relief to billpayers.

But campaigners said bills are still high and many will struggle to pay.

Ofgem said energy prices have fallen to the lowest level since Russia's invasion of the Ukraine in February 2022. It said this "caused a further spike in an already turbulent wholesale energy market, driving up costs for suppliers and ultimately customers".

Ofgem's price cap affects 29 million households in England, Wales and Scotland. Rules are different in Northern Ireland, where prices are also falling.

The regulator sets the maximum amount that suppliers can charge for each unit of gas and electricity but not the total bill, so if you use more, you will pay more.

The vast majority of people pay by direct debit, with payments smoothed out over the year. However, those who pay via prepayment meter - so often pay for energy as they use it - would have benefitted more had the cut come over the winter.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said: "This is good news to see the price cap drop to its lowest level [since February 2022] - and to see energy bills for the average household drop by £690 since the peak of the crisis.

"But there are still big issues that we must tackle head-on to ensure we build a system that's more resilient for the long term and fairer to customers."

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: "It's good news that the cost of energy is falling, but the impact of sky-high prices will be felt for years to come."

Reuben, Sam and Jenson have been keeping their energy use down

Even after any drop in the cost of energy, prices will remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Families - like mum Sam, from Greater Manchester, and her sons Reuben, eight, and Jenson, 10 - have been working hard to keep bills down by cutting their energy usage.

"I put the heating on in the morning, just to give it a little blast when the boys get up and then maybe at the evening time just for an hour, but we just try and cut back as much as possible. And I wear as many clothes, coats and things, as I can especially when I'm working from home.

"And the boys are very aware of it, because we talk openly about it. That's why, as much as they do think I'm always nagging them, it's just about trying to save money and save on energy."

She said that the lower prices would take the pressure off and give "a little bit of room in the budget" but they would continue to save energy as

Support wound down

In the winter of 2022-23, overall energy prices were high and rises would have been bigger had it not been for the government's Energy Price Guarantee limiting the typical bill to £2,500.

Each household also received £400 of support over six months, but the government did not repeat the discount this winter.

Cost-of-living payments seem set to end following a final instalment this month, and no plans have been announced for a continuation of the Household Support Fund, which councils use to offer direct support.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could choose to address future support when he presents his Budget on 6 March.

A spokesman for the Department for Energy Security said: "We've halved inflation and energy prices are now significantly lower than their peak - but we recognise the challenges families are still facing."

