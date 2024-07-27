Energy bills will rise and net zero savings ‘will take time’, Miliband admits

Ed Miliband is the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero - Anthony Devlin/Shutterstock

Energy bills will rise this autumn, Ed Miliband has warned, admitting that savings from the Government’s net zero plans “will take time”.

The Energy Secretary cited an independent report by analysts Cornwall Insight that said gas and electricity bills would rise again this October, after dropping an average £122 in July.

“That’s not because of anything the Government’s doing. It’s because the gas price internationally is going up. We don’t control that,” Mr Miliband told Channel 4.

He told the BBC it would “take time” for the taxpayer-funded GB Energy to make money back from its £8.3bn investment in wind farms and solar projects.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but we think it is absolutely the right thing to do,” he said.

An electricity substation: Household bills will rise in the autumn - Christopher Furlong/Getty

Sir Keir Starmer has stood by a claim made during the election campaign that the Government’s target to power the electricity grid entirely from renewable sources by 2030 will cut £300 off average annual household bills.

Critics pointed out that the figure was from a think tank report last October, before energy prices dropped significantly, and suggested it was out of date by the time of the election.

Mr Miliband said the Government would bring bills down over the course of this Parliament, by bringing more wind and solar power into the mix.

GB Energy is not expected to contribute significantly to the 2030 goal, given the time required to set up the company and build renewables.

Its first major partnership, with the Crown Estate, will lead to swathes of the seabed being leased to offshore wind by 2030, eventually creating enough power for up to 20 million homes.

But the Government believes GB Energy will speed up the construction of renewable energy projects already in the pipeline, by creating a more stable investment environment.

The Government has already moved to overturn the de facto ban on onshore wind farms and has reiterated that it will not grant any more licences for new oil and gas extraction in the North Sea. Mr Miliband has personally given the green light to three major solar farms.

Questions have been raised over how and when GB Energy will ensure a return on taxpayers’ investment, and whether it will need to dip further into Treasury funds.

During the election campaign, Labour said the company would be funded by a higher windfall tax on oil and gas operators.

But its figures were challenged by Stifel, a US investment bank and financial services company, which found the extended windfall tax would only bring in £6.5 billion of additional revenue by 2030.

Claire Coutinho MP, the shadow energy secretary, said the public had been “sold a lie that a Labour government will cut their energy bills by £300”.

“Labour have already been forced to admit that their flagship energy company won’t generate any energy, and now we know it’s a financial black hole, funnelling taxpayer’s money into reducing risk for multi-million-pound energy companies,” she said.

“Labour’s entire energy policy puts ideology above the national interest. Their absurd 2030 decarbonisation target will hike bills and ramp up our dependence on batteries and cables from China.”