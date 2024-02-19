Energy firms to hold “crisis talks” around Labour windfall tax fears

A new energy profits levy for oil and gas production was introduced in 2022 after global energy prices shot up - iStockphoto/Igors Aleksejevs

Energy companies are set to hold “crisis talks” this week over fears that Labour’s windfall tax plans will devastate the sector.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK has warned that as many as 42,000 jobs could be put at risk by the policy, and has called what it described as “emergency summits” in response.

Talks are set to take place on Tuesday with North Sea firms and on Thursday with those who are part of the supply chain in Aberdeen and London.

Sir Keir Starmer promised a “proper” windfall tax earlier this month when he scaled back his party’s £28 billion-a-year green investment pledge.

David Whitehouse, Offshore Energies UK’s chief executive, said: “We remain deeply concerned about what Labour’s proposals could do to our people. If we can’t get companies to invest here, there are no jobs. It’s that simple.

“I’m already hearing from our supply chain and from energy producers that these proposals would deliver a hammer blow to the energy we need today and to the homegrown transition to cleaner energies that everyone in the UK wants to see.”

A new energy profits levy for oil and gas production was introduced in 2022 after global energy prices shot up in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sir Keir insists that significant resources will be put into the energy sector and that industry would not be abandoned in the north east of Scotland - Getty/Jeff J Mitchell

Labour intends to extend the tax to 2029 if it comes into government, with the energy profits levy rising from 75 to 78 per cent. Labour said this would raise £10.8 billion over five years to help pay for its green spending plans.

However, the proposals have caused a major revolt in the sector, over claims it will scupper investment.

The Labour policies would also cut investment allowances and ban new drilling licences, although it would not overturn existing ones.

Last week, more than 800 businesses and industry leaders warned that Labour’s windfall tax will create energy shortages and job losses on a par with Margaret Thatcher’s closure of coal mines in the 1980s.

Mr Whitehouse added: “These meetings will allow us to gather more evidence from employers to put to Labour leadership. As a sector that supports 200,000 jobs, contributes over £20 billion a year to the wider UK economy and has the skills and infrastructure to deliver a homegrown energy transition, we have so much to offer.”

Story continues

In his speech to the Scottish Labour conference on Sunday, Sir Keir paid tribute to North Sea oil and gas workers and insisted that “consent of working people” was necessary for climate-change plans.

He said his party had taken a “tough decision” to drop its pledge to spend £28 billion per year on the green transition but blamed Tory mismanagement of the economy.

But Sir Keir insisted that significant resources will be put into the sector and that industry would not be abandoned in the north east of Scotland.

Restating his party’s plan to establish a new publicly owned energy company, he said: “Great British energy. Based on Scotland. Investing in Scottish energy. Removing our dependence on tyrants like Putin.”

However, Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said Labour’s warm words towards industry were undermined by its policies.

“The outcome of these proposed policies could be anywhere between 20,000 and 100,000 job losses according to analysts – and even trade unions are drawing comparisons with closure of the UK’s coal pits in the 1980s,” he said.

“We need to dispel the myth that accelerating the decline of the North Sea gets us to net zero quicker. It does not – it makes the energy transition even harder, decimates the workforce and supply chain, and leaves us even more reliant on energy imports.”