Energy generators poke holes in Dutton’s nuclear plan as questions over costings pile up

Peter Hannam Economics correspondent
·7 min read
<span>The Australian Energy Council, which represents energy retailers and generators, says the Coalition’s costings raise ‘questions on the role of the market in an energy system’.</span><span>Photograph: Russell Freeman/AAP</span>
The Australian Energy Council, which represents energy retailers and generators, says the Coalition’s costings raise ‘questions on the role of the market in an energy system’.Photograph: Russell Freeman/AAP

The Coalition’s nuclear energy plan creates “a significant risk” for the stability of the nation’s grid, according to the peak body representing power generators and retailers.

Responding to the Friday release of modelling by Frontier Economics of the Coalition’s scheme to build seven nuclear power plants from the mid-2030s, the Australian Energy Council warned the estimates assumed a slower build out of renewable energy.

The council’s chief executive, Louisa Kinnear, said they were “particularly concerned about the assumed lack of investment in new and replacement generation over the next 10 years”.

“Slowing investment while we assess technologies only available in the future creates a significant risk for the stability of the energy system,” she said.

Frontier Economics, a consultancy, claimed the Coalition’s plan to decarbonise Australia’s main power grid would – at $331bn by 2050 – stand at 44% less than the estimates produced by the Australian Energy Market Operator, thereby saving consumers money. The Albanese government has accepted Aemo’s projections.

“A key issue is the modelling assumes coal remains in the system for longer than asset owners have advised, which could result in reliability issues,” Kinnear said.

“The Coalition’s energy mix and approach would mark a significant departure from the current energy transition trajectory.”

What does Aemo think?

Frontier’s report prompted collective head-scratching in Aemo’s corner.

For one, Aemo’s 2023 June estimates seem to have been converted to 2024 levels using an inflation rate of 8.9%, more than double the 3.8% pace assessed by the Reserve Bank and others.

Related: Never mind that the Coalition’s nuclear proposal is a fantasy – it doesn’t even claim to reduce power bills

According to Aemo, there are 45 gigawatts of renewable projects in the pipeline to connect to the national energy market (NEM). By contrast, Frontier only has wind and solar generation capacity rising from 24GW to 46GW by 2051, according to its “nuclear inclusive progressive scenario”.

(Renewables already provide about 40% of the NEM’s power, but according to Frontier’s estimates that share is only projected to increase to 50% by 2051.)

Using Frontier’s progressive scenario, rooftop solar would almost double from about 23GW now to 44.5GW by mid-century. Aemo’s step change scenario, by contrast, had estimated our homes will be accommodating a hefty 110GW of solar by then.

How reliable is economic modelling?

As mortgage-holders can attest, modelling of how soon the Reserve Bank may cut interest rates fluctuates almost on a daily basis. What store to put in numbers for complex energy systems 25 years hence?

Very little. Bruce Mountain, the head of the Victoria Energy Policy Centre, said Frontier’s claims should not “be paid much mind”. Nor, for that matter, should Aemo’s, which provide the present alternative plan supported by the Albanese government.

“No one really has the foggiest idea of what it will cost to develop nuclear in Australia,” Mountain said. “So many things in the production, distribution and consumption of electricity are changing quickly and many of the factors that affect costs and implementation are simply not known.”

The run-up to the 2019 elections, which delivered a surprise win for the Morrison government, were also marked by big budgeting claims.

Former agriculture economist Brian Fisher claimed that the climate policies of Labor – then in opposition – would cost $542bn between 2021 and 2030. Many in the media accepted the costing even though the modelling made what some viewed as “ridiculous” claims.

Should we blanch at big numbers?

Not necessarily. Most of our power generation is within a decade of closing and would need either costly patch-up work or big-ticket replacement costs – no matter the party in power.

Even before inflation, a sum of $20bn a year adds up to $500bn by 2050. In an annual economy of about $2tn, the sums aren’t astronomical. Tallying spending to 2050 on housing or roads, for example, produces similarly big but manageable numbers.

Still, we know how much it costs to generate 1 gigawatt-hours of solar or wind generation with firming (shoring up supply during periods of high market demand, or when renewable energy doesn’t meet demand) because we’re doing it now (and solar costs have lately been falling by 8% a year, according to the CSIRO).

But Australia’s track record of staying within budget for relatively simple things like building poles and wires isn’t encouraging.

How well can we expect to go about building complex nuclear reactors when more experienced nations are coping with billion-dollar cost blowouts and delays? Badly, if this data from the Clean Energy Council is anything to go by:

Interactive

What if companies – or states – say ‘no’?

One challenge for estimating the cost of going nuclear is landing on a price to compensate the companies that own the seven sites chosen by the Coalition to host a reactor.

Six of the seven are private, and none has shown interest in going nuclear, because of the relatively steep cost.

“That implies compulsory acquisition and government coming in over the top of the owners of those sites,” the climate change and energy minister, Chris Bowen, told journalists on Friday, with some relish.

“Robert Menzies should be rolling in his grave at this stuff,” Bowen said. “If the Labor party tried this, the Liberal party would say it’s Venezuelan-style socialism.”

The Australian Energy Council, which represents energy retailers and generators, said the Coalition’s costings “raised questions on the role of the market in an energy system”.

And states that have legislated emissions targets are unlikely to take kindly to a federal government demanding they ignore their own laws.

What will happen to electricity prices?

Electricity prices get a lot of media and political attention but actually make up a relatively modest 2.36% of the basket of goods and services used by the Australian Bureau of Statistics to assess consumer prices. (Automotive fuel, by contrast, accounts for 58% more, with a weighting of 3.73%.)

The Coalition – and Frontier Economics – had little to say about what would happen to electricity bills, implying that the (disputed) 44% reduction in overall investment needed for the grid would translate into lower prices for consumers.

(Given the estimated electricity demand was down by about 40% by 2050, the per-unit cost might be similar, according to the modelling.)

Related: The Coalition claims its nuclear policy is ‘visionary’ – but it needs to stand up to scrutiny

Assuming the Coalition does override state and federal bans on nuclear energy and reactors start spinning from 2036, there remains the issue of the next 11 years.

Frontier assumes most existing coal plants can be extended, regardless of potentially mounting bills for maintenance, insurance or other costs – imposts that don’t look like putting downward pressure on power prices.

What next?

Bowen reissued his invitation for the Coalition – which did not pay for Frontier’s work – to submit their costings to the Parliamentary Budget Office. The government’s plans will be tested by Treasury before the election, he says.

Meanwhile, it’s not as though the national electricity grid is doing great.

Just weeks ago, the NSW premier, Chris Minns, appealed for the state’s residents to stop using pool pumps or dishwashers to ensure supplies could meet demand during a hot spell.

Another heatwave early next week across big population centres in Melbourne and Sydney one day, then Sydney and south-east Queensland the next, is due to again strain power supplies.

One wildcard is how the ageing coal-fired power stations will cope, including the biggest of them all, Origin Energy’s Eraring plant. The sudden unavailability of just one of its four 720-megawatt units may be the difference between smooth sailing or a stormy ride for power authorities.

Adding another decade or more to such plants – even if physically possible – seems like a risky approach to take for an essential service.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Don’t Touch Me!’: CNN Analyst Awkwardly Tells Guest to Back Off on Air

    A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.

  • Ontario mulls U.S. booze ban as Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut electricity

    OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.

  • People Can't Believe Donald Trump's Response To Being Asked About His Plans To Lower Grocery Prices

    "Look, they got them up. I'd like to bring them down. It's hard to bring things down once they're up. You know, it's very hard." —Donald Trump

  • Trump’s Bid to Rebrand Air Force One Comes Back to Bite Him

    President-elect Donald Trump probably won’t even get to fly on his improved Air Force One planes, and might have to reluctantly leave them to his successor, according to reports. In his first term Trump ordered two 747-8 jumbo jets to be heavily updated and they were slated for delivery in 2026 and 2027. However, the $3.9 billion deal with Boeing is reportedly so delayed that the models will be ready only after the 78-year-old leaves the White House. The MAGA chief reportedly made the deal his p

  • Trump wants to turn the clock on daylight saving time

    NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump wants to turn the lights out on daylight saving time.

  • Trump Requested Mexican Trademark While Trashing the Country

    Donald Trump was laying the groundwork to expand his real estate business into Mexico at the same time he was vowing to tax American companies that do business there, according to a trademark application unearthed by a watchdog group. Trump International filed the application for a “Trump Tower” trademark in Mexico on Sept. 9, right in the middle of his re-election bid, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Global Brand Database. Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to impo

  • Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

  • Senate Democrats livid with exiting Sinema, Manchin: ‘Pathetic’

    Senate Democrats were livid after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), two longtime members of their caucus, voted Wednesday to block President Biden’s nominee, Lauren McFerran, to serve another five-year term on the National Labor Relations Board. Senate Democrats blasted their votes to sink Biden’s nominee and hand Republicans a major victory as…

  • Trump lied about food prices. Now he says it's too 'hard' to bring down costs. | Opinion

    Donald Trump said it would be easy to lower food prices. Now he says it's hard. Never trust a con man.

  • Humpback whale’s spectacular breach is sadly revealing; photos

    A humpback whale that had been thrilling boaters off Newport Beach, Ca., for several days breached for a prolonged period Sunday, revealing that the mammal is hardly free and thriving. The accompanying Instagram post by Mark Girarde

  • Trump Hands Twice-Failed Candidate Kari Lake Powerful New Job

    President-elect Donald Trump picked Kari Lake, a longtime loyalist and failed Arizona gubernatorial and senatorial candidate, as director of U.S. state-owned broadcaster Voice of America. Lake, a former local news anchor at Fox 10 Phoenix, became one of the loudest voices casting doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election after Trump’s loss to Joe Biden. She repeated her claims of election fraud after she narrowly lost the 2022 gubernatorial race in Arizona, never conceding to her De

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares Why He Thinks Trump Threatened To Go After Jan. 6 Panel Members

    Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Assad's final hours in Syria: Deception, despair and flight

    Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defence ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Assad told his presidential office manager on Saturday when he finished work he was going home but instead headed to the airport, according to an aide in his inner circle.

  • What Americans think about Hegseth, Gabbard and key Trump Cabinet picks: AP-NORC poll

    WASHINGTON (AP) — As several of President-elect Donald Trump’s choices for high-level positions in his incoming administration face scrutiny on Capitol Hill, a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that Americans have their own doubts.

  • Massad Boulos, hailed as a billionaire lawyer advising Trump on Middle East policy, probably isn't a lawyer or a billionaire

    Massad Boulos, widely reported as a billionaire lawyer, runs a $865,000 Nigerian truck dealership and lacks legal credentials, records show.

  • Whining Elon Musk Squeals That the SEC Is Investigating Him Again

    Elon Musk has demanded to know if President Joe Biden is targeting him after reigniting his bitter feud with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The billionaire Trump confidante has accused the SEC of harassing him for over six years and suggested the campaign against him was politically motivated. He posted a letter on his X social media platform revealing that the SEC has reopened an investigation into his brain-chip startup Neuralink.

  • Exotic orcas ambush dolphins off San Diego in striking new footage

    The owner of a San Diego whale-watching company this week shared extraordinary footage showing Eastern Tropical Pacific killer whales preying on dolphins during recent visits from Mexico. The footage posted below, narrated by Domenic Biag

  • Dozens Of Democrats Plead With Biden To Free Leonard Peltier Before Leaving Office

    "You have the unique ability to grant him clemency and rectify this grave injustice," reads a letter from U.S. senators and members of Congress.

  • New electric vehicle battery could run for 8 million km

    Scientist Toby Bond says a new type of lithium-ion battery material called a single-crystal electrode can last decades, and be used in “second-life applications” such as storing wind and solar energy for the electrical grid.

  • Russia is sending 4 ships to its bases in Syria to evacuate weapons, Ukraine intelligence says

    Russia is deploying four of its ships to evacuate weapons and equipment from its bases in Syria, per Ukraine's main intelligence directorate.