What is the energy price cap and how much are bills going down?

Heating

Energy bills will fall for most people in England, Scotland and Wales from April.

The energy regulator Ofgem has announced the new price cap, which sets the maximum price suppliers can charge households per unit of gas and electricity.

The new cap will see prices fall by more than 12%.

What is the energy price cap?

The energy price cap is set every three months and covers 29 million households in England, Wales and Scotland.

It confirms the maximum price that can be charged per unit of energy on a standard - or default - tariff for a typical dual-fuel household which pays by direct debit.

The level of the cap is usually decided by Ofgem, but when prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the government introduced a temporary Energy Price Guarantee to limit bills.

However, the regulator is again responsible for deciding how much customers can be charged.

The cap does not apply in Northern Ireland, which has its own energy market.

How much is my bill likely to go down?

Ofgem says that, from April, an average household paying by direct debit for dual fuel will pay £1,690 a year, a drop of £238 from the previous cap.

This will put bills at their lowest level since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

What is a typical household?

How much you pay for energy depends on the amount of gas and electricity you use.

But the type of property you live in, how energy efficient it is, and how many people live there, also affect your bill.

Suppliers charge for every kilowatt hour (kWh) that customers use.

The Ofgem cap is based on a "typical household" using 11,500 kWh of gas and 2,700 kWh of electricity a year, which pays by direct debit.

The vast majority of people pay their bill this way, to help spread payments across the year.

Those on prepayment meters, or who pay by cheque or cash, are charged more.

What other support is available for energy bills?

Certain groups - such as pensioners and those on some means-tested or disability benefits - received extra cost-of-living payments when bills soared.

But much of that extra support has now finished.

The £500m Household Support Fund which the government introduced to help with costs in September 2021 will end in March 2024.

However, the Warm Home Discount scheme will continue to offer a discount to eligible pensioners and low income households.

The government's Fuel Direct Scheme can help you repay a debt from your benefit payments.

In addition, energy suppliers must offer customers affordable payment plans or repayment holidays if they are struggling to pay bills.

Most suppliers also offer hardship grants.

What help are businesses getting?

The energy support scheme for businesses, which offered firms a discount on wholesale prices, will end in March 2024.

The scheme offered a larger discount to heavy energy-using sectors, like glass, ceramics and steelmakers.