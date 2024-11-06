'Energy Through the Roof' at Trump Watch Party

Storyful

Trump supporters erupted in cheers at a watch party in Los Angeles late on November 5 as the Republican candidate addressed the nation with victory all but assured.

Footage recorded by Will Murphy shows the crowd chanting “USA” after Fox News called Pennsylvania for Trump, and again when the candidate appears on screen.

“This is the watch-party I’m volunteering at and the energy is through the roof!” Murphy said. Credit: Will Murphy / @will_m1399 via Storyful

Video Transcript

Ya, abang.. USA USA!

Bing.

Dai, Kasai, menguasai..

Ya lah abang.. USA USA!

Hih!

Dai, Dai, meluasai.

S.

Latest Stories

  • Emotional Van Jones Breaks Down Over Trump ‘Nightmare’ Ahead

    CNN commentator Van Jones launched into another emotional election-night monologue as polls showed Donald Trump was likely gong to take over the presidency, telling his fellow panelists Wednesday will mark a new day of terror for certain groups the former president targeted during his campaign. “They thought tomorrow morning they’re going to walk out with their shoulders back a little bit, maybe able to breathe for the first time and feel like they belong someplace,” Jones said just before 1 a.m

  • 'Oh My God': Nicolle Wallace Says JD Vance Just 'Effed Up' Big Time

    The MSNBC host watched the clip three times in a row as she processed it.

  • Kamala Harris’ Campaign Says The Party Is Literally Over

    WASHINGTON—Early Wednesday morning, Democrats began to leave Kamala Harris’ election night party at Howard University as The New York Times predicted doom. A campaign official told CBS News that Harris would not be speaking after all. That news was later confirmed by Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, who said Harris will instead appear on Wednesday “not only to address supporters but to address the nation.” Exit polls and media projections spelled disaster for the Democratic presidential

  • Live election results 2024: Trump wins Pennsylvania as victory nears

    Follow Yahoo News' round-the-clock coverage of this year's election.

  • First Results Are In: Could Dixville Notch Hint Harris Has the Big Mo?

    There could be positive signs for Kamala Harris in the quaint New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes first in the nation at a few minutes after midnight. The result was still a tie, and it’s way too early to draw any firm conclusions, but out of the tiny voting pool of six people, four were registered as Republicans and just two as Democrats. One of the Republicans switched sides to vote for the VP. Harris will hope that she can repeat the trick and win over hundreds of

  • Trump Supporters In Garbage Bags Stumped When Comedian Points Out Their Logic Is Trash

    “I’m confused,” a Trump supporter said after Davram Stiefler of The Good Liars explained that her trash bag statement did not deliver her intended message.

  • Ivanka Trump Shared 17 ‘Truths’ On Election Eve And Critics Responded As 1

    Donald Trump’s daughter talked about peace, love, and positivity, and you know what happened.

  • Trump wins Pennsylvania, all but assuring that he will win the 2024 election

    Kamala Harris' path has all but slammed shut as Donald Trump is close to an electoral landslide.

  • Nate Silver Gives Up on His Prediction Model in Middle of Election Night

    Statistics guru Nate Silver has thrown in the towel early this election night. Silver, 46, shared an update to his popular Substack just before 10:30 p.m. to announce he was pulling his prediction model, in part because it wasn’t “capturing the story of this election night well.” “Something like The New York Times Needle is a much better product,” he conceded.

  • Christie says he would bet ‘about five bucks’ on Harris

    Former New Jersey governor and GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie said he would “bet about five bucks” on Vice President Harris winning the presidential election during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. “I’d bet about five bucks on Harris today. For a guy from New Jersey, that’s not a lot of conviction,” Christie said, per…

  • Final 2024 Election Predictions From Betting Markets Have Experts Sounding Alarm

    It’s election day and while both candidates might be neck and neck in the polls, betting sites are showing clear preference toward a Republican victory. Polymarket, a blockchain-based betting platform, has granted Donald Trump a massive 38 point lead against Kamala Harris as of 8.30 am Eastern Time, according to a round-up published by Forbes. Other sites like Kalshi, Predict It, Robinhood and Interactive Brokers also favor a Trump win, by percentages of 59, 51, 58 and 60 respectively.

  • Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'

    Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure — and getting testy about it. The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about a question that the state's voters are considering. If approved, it would prevent state lawmakers from passing any law that penalizes, prohibits, delays or restricts abortion until fetal viability — which doctors say is sometime after 21 weeks.

  • Michael Moore Makes Bold Election Prediction

    Michael Moore made a final-hour prediction that Kamala Harris will win the 2024 presidential election, as he declared Donald Trump‘s White House prospects “toast.” “The gift that the Trump campaign keeps giving us, I don’t think they realized, I don’t think they really are in touch with where the majority of Americans are at,” he told MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin on Sunday. “The majority of Americans do not want this divisiveness, they don’t want a threat of violence. We are okay to disagree with eac

  • Jon Stewart Ends Live ‘Daily Show’ With Emotional Plea for Hope as Kamala Harris Trails: ‘This Is Not the End … We Have to Continue to Fight’

    Jon Stewart concluded the live “Daily Show” election special Tuesday night by sharing an impassioned message to his audience as the presidential election results continue to roll in. “Here’s what we know — is that we really don’t know anything, and that we’re going to come out of this election. We’re going to make all …

  • Jimmy Kimmel Unveils 1 Truly Powerful 'Closing Argument' Against Trump

    The late night host asked viewers to imagine the world with one key difference.

  • Steve Bannon Bucks MAGA Consensus With His Election Prediction

    Steve Bannon appears unconvinced of a Donald Trump blowout in the the 2024 presidential election, instead predicting “razor-thin margins at best” in swing states. The former Trump strategist and War Room podcast host’s acknowledgement of a neck-and-neck race contradicts claims made by many in Trumpworld, who claim to be confident in a Trump blowout. According to national polls, Trump and Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat as of Monday. Still, the once “fawning court jester” of Trump said he

  • US Rep. Lauren Boebert will find out whether switching races worked in Colorado

    DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will soon find out whether her political gamble, abruptly switching congressional districts in Colorado mid-election, will cost the GOP or reinforce its position in the U.S. House.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Says He’ll Flee the U.S. If His Father Loses

    Donald Trump Jr. suggested he won’t stick around the United States if Kamala Harris win the 2024 presidential election. “If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon and everyone else,” Trump Jr. said in a TikTok live Tuesday. The former president’s son caveated the comment by claiming he was “only partially kidding.”

  • CNN Pundit Who Said Trump Caused Insurrection Now Endorses Ex-President

    The CNN commentator said the Capitol siege was an act of terrorism fomented by Trump, but he's still voting for the former president this time around.

  • Florida Voters Just Tanked GOP Efforts To Further Politicize Public Schools

    Amendment 1 is part of the Republican strategy to take over public schools.