Enfield investigates fraudulent transaction
Town Manager Ed Morris said he was informed on Nov. 4 that more than $742,000 was taken in a fraudulent transaction from the bank account tied to the town's Public Safety Building Project.
Town Manager Ed Morris said he was informed on Nov. 4 that more than $742,000 was taken in a fraudulent transaction from the bank account tied to the town's Public Safety Building Project.
Rachael Martinez and Jose Medina leave behind four children, ranging in age from 3 to 15.
Jay Leno is “black and blue” after falling down a 60-foot hill on his way out for dinner.
The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy — tortured and killed in two of the most heinous crimes in modern Canadian history — says the justice system has let them down again by denying the victims' mothers the opportunity to deliver their victim statements in person at Paul Bernardo's upcoming parole hearing.In a letter sent to the head of the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) on Tuesday, lawyer Tim Danson argues his clients have a right to confront their daughters' k
“That’s something Trump realized eight years ago,” explained the famed Watergate journalist.
He accidentally revealed Trump is vetting FBI directors, attacked a Steve Bannon ally and scoffed at helping with Senate votes — until Trump made him do it.
"My hand did that, I have no control!" the actor later explained
Michael Knapinski, 49, is charged with second-degree murder
Social media users accused the president-elect of gaslighting with his claim about his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.
It is “something I’m sure Trump world is thrilled we just said out loud,” CNN anchor John Berman told data reporter Harry Enten.
Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...
Hough returned to the ballroom floor with a bunch of the dance show's male pros.
(Bloomberg) -- Nicolás Maduro was hoping for a “fresh start” with the US under Donald Trump. Instead, he’s getting déjà vu.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTokyo’s Scorching Summers Focus Public Anger Against Tree CuttingNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItThe outgoing Biden administration announced Tuesday it now conside
Trump's nomination of RFK Jr. for Health and Human Services secretary has put a spotlight back on Eliza Cooney’s allegations of sexual abuse.
Sencere Hayes arrested in connection with the April 2023 killing of Mercedes Vega in Arizona
Ukraine launched ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Russia this week after the US dropped restrictions on their use.
The “Late Show” host didn’t need much time to make his point about the president-elect.
Hannah Kobayashi, from Hawaii, has been missing since she landed in Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 8
The Duke of York avoided a fall from his horse after it seemed to get spooked
The 'Charlie's Angels' star, who befriended the 'Believe' singer in the 1970s, died in 2009 at age 62
This Bruins forward dropped the gloves with this Blue Jackets enforcer.