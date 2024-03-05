Enfield: Man and woman charged with murder of 66-year-old

A woman and a man have been charged with murdering a 66-year-old man.

Ellie Ackhurst, 30, and Anthony Elliott, 42, both of no fixed address, will appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court later on Tuesday.

George Eric Rogers was found with stab injuries in the communal area of flats in Lockhart Close, Enfield, north London, on Friday evening.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk