Enforcement officers expected to testify as human smuggling trial continues

Steve Lambert
·1 min read

FERGUS FALLS — Law enforcement officers are expected to testify as a trial continues for two men accused of human smuggling at the Canada-U.S. border.

Steve Shand and Harshkumar Patel are accused of being part of a ring that flew Indian nationals to Canada then had them walk across the border between Manitoba and Minnesota.

Shand was arrested on a night in 2022, when a family of four from India was found frozen to death metres from the border in -36 C wind chill.

A defence lawyer has told the jury trial that Shand was simply a taxi driver who frequently picked up people for Patel and did not know, until the night of his arrest, that he was helping migrants cross the border.

Patel's lawyer says authorities have wrongly accused Patel of being part of the smuggling ring.

The trial is slated to run until Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press

