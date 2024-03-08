‘Enforcer of good driving’ rammed nine cars on motorway at 130mph, court hears

Gavin Bathurst-Shaw-Binning deliberately crashed into 'bad drivers' at 130mph while high on drugs - Hampshire Police/Solent News/Hampshire Police/Solent News

A motorist who believed he was an “enforcer of good driving” rammed nine cars on a motorway at speeds of up to 130mph while high on drugs, a court heard.

Gavin Bathurst-Shaw-Binning was driving like an “absolute lunatic” when he “erratically” crashed into cars on the M3 in Hampshire after taking a cocktail of alcohol, cocaine and cannabis.

For up to 30 miles, the 46-year-old driver of a BMW 125 deliberately “targeted” what he claimed were bad motorists by “shunting” their vehicles – and even tried to rip the wing mirror off one car.

After his half-hour spree of destruction on June 16 last year Bathurst-Shaw-Binning stepped out of his car and punched his fist in the air in a “triumphant victory”, the hearing was told.

He described the reckless ride to police as a “once in a lifetime moment”.

A judge has now condemned him for causing “pandemonium” because he thought other motorists did not know how to navigate a smart motorway.

The incident, which caused tailbacks of up to six miles, started near Junction 2 of the motorway near Chertsey, Surrey.

Prosecuting, Jane Terry, told Winchester Crown Court, that before the “episode of driving” Bathurst-Shaw-Binning was at a friend’s house when he decided he wanted to go out to buy some cigarettes.

Before getting into the car he had been drinking beer as well as taking cocaine and vaping cannabis.

The court heard at about 5.15pm, a woman was driving a Tesla towards the M3 with her three children in the back seat when she spotted Bathurst-Shaw-Binning.

Ms Terry told the court: “She felt an impact at the rear side of her car. She described seeing the silver BMW behind her and he was repeatedly, deliberately, ramming the rear of her vehicle.

“She pulled into the middle lane in an attempt to get away from him but he followed her and rammed her again.”

The mother pulled on to the hard shoulder and the BMW “got away” after hitting her up to eight times.

One witness later saw him tailgating cars, “swerving” between lanes, and “undertaking” other vehicles.

‘Driving like a lunatic’

Ms Terry said: “He described the defendant to be driving like an absolute lunatic and he was shocked that he didn’t kill anyone.”

Bathurst-Shaw-Binning crashed into at least nine cars before he was arrested near Junction 10.

Motorists who watched him get out of the BMW near the Winchester Services on the southbound carriageway of the M3 saw him celebrating.

Witness Abbie Baker watched him “jumping up and down and shouting yeah” while looking at the aftermath of the damage he had caused.

Ms Baker said Bathurst-Shaw-Binning then proceeded to climb into her vehicle and say: “We need to go and see Charlie”. She described him as being “incoherent and off his face”.

Following his arrest, Bathurst-Shaw-Binning told officers he enjoyed the experience and wished “he had done it years ago”.

He told them it was a “once in a lifetime moment”, after “years of bad driving of other people” through “tailgating”, “lane hogging”, and “driving slow”.

Bathurst-Shaw-Binning added: “I want to open up everyone else to keeping the outside lane clear.”

Ms Terry said: “He was targeting those whose standard of driving did not meet his expectations of driving.

“He sees himself as some kind of enforcer of good driving and only targeted those who he considered were driving badly.”

She said not only was the former technician at a multinational defence and aviation company driving “significantly in excess of the speed limit” but was also travelling “inappropriately” for the “busy” roads at that time.

She added: “The motorway was closed for an hour which I feel is quite short given the trail that Mr Bathurst-Shaw-Binning left behind him.”

Bathurst-Shaw-Binning admitted one count of dangerous driving, and four counts of causing criminal damage by driving recklessly.

‘What was going through his mind?

Mitigating, Islam Khan, told the court: “Ramming like a maniac on that road on June 16 at that busy time ... I don’t know what was going through his mind. It sent shivers through my spine.

“I asked [Bathurst-Shaw-Binning] ‘What do you have to say about your actions’. He put his head down in shame and said “sincerely, I am sorry as to what I have done’.”

Apologising through his lawyer, he said: “I don’t know what happened to me that day and I don’t know why I was so stupid that my remorse did not appear when interviewed.”

Judge Angela Morris told the defendant that his actions had caused “pandemonium on a busy motorway in rush hour” whilst he was under the influence of a “cocktail of drugs”.

She told him: “You got into your BMW car in a very angry state fuelled by drugs to return home.

“You took the view drivers on smart motorways – which that part of the M3 was – were incompetent and had no idea how to drive.

“That put you in a rage and as a result, you took it upon yourself to teach them a lesson.

“This lesson took the form of driving in the most erratic fashion, at speeds which were, on your admission, in excess of 120-130mph. It’s a wonder and a mercy no one was killed.”

Bathurst-Shaw-Binning of Egham, Surrey, was told he must serve at least six years of a nine-year sentence.

He will also pay a statutory surcharge of £187 and has been disqualified from driving for 10 years.