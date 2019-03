Following the Pulwama attacks and India’s retaliatory air strikes at a massive Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balkot, Pakistan, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a complete shut down on issuing visas to Pakistani actors, Film Association and the media fraternity.

On the cricketing front, prominent current and former players such as Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly are also urging the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) to boycott the World Cup group league match between India and Pakistan scheduled on June 16, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Here is a look at what celebrities are saying about continuing cultural and sporting ties with Pakistan in the midst of the escalating tension between the two countries.

#WATCH Virat Kohli on Ind Vs Pak in World Cup says, “Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do.” pic.twitter.com/gjyJ9qDxts — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2019

Virat Kohli: Speaking about the issue of whether India would play against Pakistan in the ICC 2019 World Cup, and on the calls of boycotting the June 16 face off against Pakistan, Indian captain Virat Kohli had said that the team would stand by what the nation wants and the BCCI decides to do.

Sachin Tendulkar: Cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar had said that while he would hate to see India forfeit the encounter and concede two points by not playing Pakistan, he will back whatever decision the nation takes. His comments raised quite a stir, with many criticising him for his stance, while others even levied charges of being ‘anti-national’ against him. Fellow former cricketer, Sourav Ganguly had backed a ban and was quoted as saying, “He (Tendulkar) wants two points against Pakistan, I want the World Cup. Whichever way you look at it.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, however, stood by the former India captain and pointed out that Tendulkar had started his career by beating Pakistan as a 15-year-old boy.

Saurav Ganguly: The former captain of the Indian cricket team felt that if India doesn’t play a particular game, it won’t be an issue. Speaking to a media channel, Ganguly further remarked “Whatever happened in Pulwama last week was really sad…it is the worst possible thing that could ever happen. And, whatever reactions came from the people of India…was right. There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident.”

Ganguly also responded to the media reports that he had targeted Tendulkar’s statement about conceding two points to Pakistan by stating, “A lot of people in the media is trying to put my statement against Sachin when I said I want the World Cup My response has got nothing to do with his statement, nor is my statement against his .. he is, has been and will be one of my best friends for last 25 years (sic).”

Ravi Shastri: The former cricketer and head coach of the Indian national cricket team has said that he would go by whatever decision the Government and BCCI takes. He said, “It’s entirely left to the BCCI and the government. They know exactly what is happening and they will take a call. We will go by what they decide. If the government says it’s that sensitive you do not need to play the World Cup, I will go by my government.”

Sunil Gavaskar: BCCI commentator and former player, Sunil Gavaskar, was of the view that India would stand to lose by not playing against Pakistan in the World Cup. He further added that BCCI will not be able to make the ICC boycott of Pakistan happen as member countries may not accept that. Rather than boycotting Pakistan, Gavaskar argued that India should try beating them, “But what happens when you don’t play them? I know India are strong enough side to qualify even after conceding those two points but why not beat them and make sure they don’t qualify.”

Further addressing Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Gavaskar said that Pakistan should ensure that there is no cross-border infiltration and that those in Pakistan who are creating problems in India be handed over, if not to India, then to the UN. “You take those two steps and you see the number of friendly steps India will take.”

