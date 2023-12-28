Engagement center releases data on homelessness in New Hampshire
Advocates said the data is the first step toward finding solutions.
Advocates said the data is the first step toward finding solutions.
Here’s how the encounter went down.
The socialite Ksenia Sobchak faces backlash despite her Putin ties after attending an infamous party in Russia.
On Christmas Day, Marjolaine Rocheleau was looking forward to spending quality time with her grandson, opening presents, baking cookies and playing outside. Instead, she spent the day at CHEO waiting for updates on his condition, after seven-year-old Jayden Hunter was seriously injured in a collision on the evening of Dec. 22. "His pelvis is broken in four different places, and also a vein in his left leg was sectioned in two, and they had to bring the vein back together," Rocheleau said of his
The actor and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones are spending their Christmas holiday abroad
A long-haul truck driver from British Columbia, reported missing shortly after arriving in Winnipeg for a delivery on Friday, has been found dead, according to a family friend.Farah Ali Mohamud, 34, drove to Winnipeg from Vancouver to deliver a load Friday morning and was scheduled to pick up another load on Saturday morning. His truck was found in the parking lot behind the Sherbrook Inn. "Police informed [family] that they discovered his body not far away … from where the truck was found," Sai
The conservative attorney butted heads with Elie Honig over the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the ballot.
The new carts include a deeper basket and are meant to provide a smoother ride.
Houthi attacks on commercial shipping and US Navy vessels in the Red Sea threaten the global economy, endangering the vital Suez Canal trade route. As if 14 such attacks in the past month, and against Israel directly, were not enough, Iran has now joined the fray. The Pentagon said on December 23 that an Iranian-launched drone struck an Israeli-affiliated merchant ship in the Indian Ocean.
Buckingham Palace sources say Prince William and King Charles have a new "rivalry" thanks to Prince William wanting more influence and control over the monarchy.
A second group of Russian occupiers from the 71st regiment of the Russian Armed Forces surrendered on the Zaporizhzhya front, reporting mistreatment by the Russian command and significant losses, OC West Telegram channel reported on Dec. 27.
“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump reportedly said in 2002.
Sophie Winkleman, who married Lord Frederick Windsor, shared her close relationships with the royals
Savanah Soto went missing on Friday, day before she was scheduled to go into labour
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday she is switching congressional districts, avoiding a likely rematch against a Democrat who has far outraised her and following an embarrassing moment of groping and vaping that shook even loyal supporters. In a Facebook video Wednesday evening, Boebert announced she would enter the crowded Republican primary in retiring Rep. Ken Buck's seat in the eastern side of the state, leaving the more competitive 3rd District seat she barely won last year — and which she was in peril of losing next year as some in her party have soured on her controversial style. “The Aspen donors, George Soros and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand," she said.
DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions. Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003.
The paiche, one of the biggest freshwater fish, is a risk to native fish stocks in the Amazon.
Shakira took to Instagram to express her gratitude and even shared photos of her parents in front of the statue.
I was inspired to try this trick after reading the label on a bag of frozen French fries.
A woman was stripped and paraded in Karnataka state recently as punishment after her son eloped with a girl.
The two men had gone out the day after Christmas, scouting for fishing holes at a creek in northwest Indiana, when something shiny in the distance caught their attention.