Engine Cover Dramatically Rips Off Southwest Airlines Plane During Takeoff in Denver

The engine cowling "fell off" and "struck the wing flap" of the plane during the incident on April 7, according to the Federal Aviation Administration

Getty A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane on April 8, 2019

A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after the engine cover fell off during takeoff in Denver.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said it has launched an investigation after the aircraft’s crew reported that "the engine cowling fell off during takeoff and struck the wing flap.”

“Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 returned safely to Denver International Airport around 8:15 a.m. local time on Sunday, April 7,” the statement read in part.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 plane that has been en route to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, was towed to the gate, per the statement.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines told PEOPLE in a statement that the flight "landed safely after experiencing a mechanical issue."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Related: United Airlines Experiences Fifth Incident in One Week After Plane Turns Around Due to 'Maintenance Issue'

The statement also noted that the plane was being inspected by maintenance teams, and that customers were rebooked on another flight that arrived in Houston three hours behind schedule.

"We place our highest priority on ultimate safety for our customers and employees," the statement continued, adding that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A passenger named Lisa C. told ABC News that the engine cover “peeled off within the first 10 minutes" of the flight.

"We all felt kind of a bump, a jolt, and I looked out the window because I love window seats, and there it was," she said.

Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty A Southwest Airlines plane on Dec. 28, 2022

Related: Southwest Airlines’ New Seat Design for 2025 Sparks Outrage: ‘We Are Getting Lawn Chairs’

Story continues

Meanwhile, passenger Cooper Glass called the incident “frightening.”

"People in the exit row across from me started yelling up to the flight attendants and showed them the damage," he told the outlet, adding that the pilot “did a great job on landing.”

The airline said no injuries were reported, according to CNN.

Per CNN, in recorded air traffic control audio, one of the pilots said that “several passengers and flight attendants heard something loud hit the wing.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.