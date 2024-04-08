Engine cover falls off Boeing plane, hits wing flap; Southwest flight returns to Denver airport

A Southwest Airlines plane heading to Houston turned back to Denver International Airport on Sunday morning after an engine covering fell off the Boeing plane and hit the plane's wing flap, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Boeing 737-800 plane returned to Denver safely around 8:15 a.m. local time and was towed to the gate.

The agency said it would investigate the incident. The plane's crew reported that engine cowling fell off during takeoff and struck the wing flap, the FAA said.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Southwest said passengers arrived in Houston on another aircraft, about three hours behind schedule.

"We apologized to those Customers for the inconvenience of their delay and our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft. We place our highest priority on ultimate Safety for our Customers and Employees," the airline said in a statement.

According to data from FlightAware.com, the initial flight had taken off around 7:40 a.m. and was expected to land around 10:10 a.m.

Latest plane emergency landing

CBS News reported that the incident could be heard on air traffic control recordings.

"Let's go ahead and declare an emergency for Southwest 3695, and we'd like an immediate return," an air traffic control official could be heard saying on the recording, the outlet reported. "We've got a piece of the engine cowling hanging off apparently."

This is the latest in a string of recent incidents, where a plane has had to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues. Late Thursday, a Southwest Airlines flight, a Boeing 737 plane, was preparing to depart to Las Vegas from Lubbock, Texas but returned to the gate before takeoff for a reported engine fire.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Southwest plane lands at Denver airport after engine cover falls off