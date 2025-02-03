'All About Engineering Month' at the Buffalo Museum of Science
Discover engineering and innovation all throughout the month of February
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House said on Monday it has noticed that Mexico is "serious" about President Donald Trump's executive order on tariffs, but Canada has "misunderstood" it to be a trade war between the neighboring countries. Trump on Saturday ordered sweeping tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China, demanding they stanch the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S., kicking off a trade war that could dent global growth and stoke inflation.
It wasn't just Bianca Censori's near-naked red carpet look that got people talking on Sunday night.
The right-wing network couldn’t sugarcoat this one for the president.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's unprecedented move to pull America’s closest neighbours into a trade war has left some Republican lawmakers precariously navigating how to support the leader's tariff agenda while their local economies brace for impact.
The president had insisted his tariffs wouldn't raise prices. Now he's admitting otherwise.
Ontario will rip up a $100-million contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX to deliver high-speed internet to remote areas, as part of the province's response to U.S. tariffs, Premier Doug Ford announced Monday.
OTTAWA — As U.S. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk take aim at Canada, some high-level observers are calling on the federal government to consider sanctioning or even banning corporations owned by those close to Trump — much as it did with Russian oligarchs after the invasion of Ukraine.
A senior White House trade adviser absolutely went off on a Newsmax host for suggesting Donald Trump’s newly-imposed tariffs against Mexico and Canada effectively amount to an act of economic warfare. Speaking with network anchor John Glasgow on Sunday morning, Peter Navarro came down hard on Glasgow describing the recent measures exactly as they are, and as they have indeed been received by the nation’s southern and northern neighbors. “I want to get your reaction here, Prime Minister Trudeau p
The musician's acceptance speech about "destructive forces" did not mention the president by name.
Vice President JD Vance appeared to walk back President Donald Trump’s persistent claims that “DEI” policies could be to blame for last week’s deadly D.C. plane crash after the Army released the final pilot’s name. Vance told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday he and Trump believed the Biden administration’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies helped cause a staffing shortage among air traffic controllers, potentially leading to the crash between an American Airlines jet and a military he
The MSNBC host said the president's tariffs are "part demonization" and "part stunt," but there's also another more worrying element at play.
Donald Trump posted a string of complaints aimed at Democrats and opponents of his controversial tariffs Sunday night, ending an already chaotic week by moving his conflict online. Trump aired his grievances on his social media platform, Truth Social, surrounding the nomination process for his administration picks. He then defended his tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China while threatening to pull funding for yet another ally and strategic partner altogether. Of 114 Trump nominees, eight ha
“This look is all about American exceptionalism,” she said of her pro-Trump ensemble on the Grammys red carpet.
Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, suggested his country put tariffs on Elon Musk's "douche Panzer" should Trump follow through on his plans.
President Donald Trump's new tariff orders against Canada, Mexico and China all contain clauses suspending a duty-free exemption for low-value shipments below $800 that is widely seen as a loophole that has allowed shipments of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the United States. Staunching that flow was a primary motivation cited by Trump in imposing sweeping import taxes on goods on the three largest U.S. trading partners. Absent a fully global end to the so-called "de minimis" exemption, it is not clear how effective Trump's approach will be at curbing the flow of fentanyl.
Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to his argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to be
The Texas representative urged Republicans to say publicly what they’ve said behind the scenes.
The siblings' dad, Will Smith, is a presenter at the award show
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau launched a broadside at Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariffs late Saturday, telling him they will cost American jobs—and revealing that the new president is refusing to take his calls. The northern neighbor’s leader scoffed at Trump’s claim that he was acting because of fentanyl crossing the border, announced his own 25 percent tariffs, and warned Canada has “leverage” including its vast mineral resources and oil industry. Speaking hours after the Star-Spangle
It's the latest way the Russian president is trying to get on Trump's good side.