Martin Peters: England 1966 World Cup star 'a special footballer', says Redknapp

England World Cup winner Martin Peters was "a special footballer", his former West Ham teammate Harry Redknapp has said.

The former England manager was among those to pay tribute to the midfielder, who died on Saturday aged 76.

Peters scored one of the goals that netted victory for the national side in the 1966 final.

Remembering his friend, Redknapp told Sky News: "He was a special footballer. To score a goal in a World Cup-winning England team - it doesn't get much better.

"What they achieved was incredible. The whole country celebrated that night, it was great.

"To be part of that team, it's something that no one could ever take away from him."

Peters' 1966 teammate, Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored the other three goals in the historic match, tweeted that it was a "very sad day for football and for me personally".

Peters was "one of the all time greats", Sir Geoff said.

Peters' family said in a statement that he had "passed away peacefully in his sleep... following a long and courageous battle with illness".

It was revealed in 2016 that he had Alzheimer's disease.

His family said he was a "beloved husband, dad and grandad, and a kind, gentle and private man", adding: "We are devastated by his loss but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared."

Peters, who scored the second goal in the 1966 final, is the fifth member of that legendary team to die, following Alan Ball, Ray Wilson, Gordon Banks and Bobby Moore.

His strike - in the 78th minute - was the third goal in the match and would have been the winner but for Wolfgang Weber's last-minute equaliser for West Germany which took the match into extra time.

It ended 4-2 to England.

Former West Ham striker Tony Cottee described Peters as a "fantastic player", adding: "I'm really sad. I knew him well. He worked for the club and I got to know him as a friend."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: "Very sad news. No England fan will ever forget the heroics of Martin Peters and his fantastic teammates. My sympathies go out to all of those who knew and loved him."

Gary Lineker called Peters a "true gentleman".

Peters was born in Plaistow, east London, on 8 November 1943, joining West Ham as a 15-year-old apprentice in the summer of 1959.

He also played for Tottenham, Norwich and Sheffield United, scoring 174 goals in his club career and 20 for England.

He won 67 caps with the national side after being drafted into the squad for the warm-up games ahead of the 1966 World Cup.

After a banquet for Sir Alf Ramsey's triumphant squad at the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, Peters had a cup of tea with his wife Kathleen, rather than hitting the town.

Four years later, when he joined Spurs, he was Britain's first £200,000 footballer.

Tottenham said it was "extremely saddened" to learn of Peters' death.

An England international as a schoolboy, Peters was "widely regarded as a young player of supreme natural talent", West Ham said.

He was "able to excel in a number of positions, both attacking and defensive", the club added.

He made his first team debut at the age of 18 in a 4-1 win over Cardiff City at Upton Park on Good Friday 1962.

By the 1963-64 season, he had established himself as a first team regular.

Peters was awarded an MBE in 1978 and retired in 1981.

He is survived by wife Kathleen, daughter Leeann and son Grant.