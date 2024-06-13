England boost T20 World Cup qualification hopes after thrashing Oman

England have given their T20 World Cup qualification hopes a boost after thrashing Oman in Antigua.

The bowlers ran through their opponents' batting line-up with ease, reducing them to just 47.

Jos Buttler's side needed a heavy win to bolster their net run-rate as they fight it out with Scotland for the second spot in the Super 8s.

The defending champions took all 10 wickets in a hasty 13.2 overs, with leg-spinner Adil Rashid claiming four for 11, while pace pair Mark Wood and Jofra Archer each took three for 12.

Shoaib Khan was Oman's top-scorer with 11 and the only batter to reach double figures.

England then knocked off the runs in just 3.1 overs thanks to some big hitting by skipper Buttler and Phil Salt.

The nature of the win helped England boost their net run rate to 3.081 - better than Scotland's 2.16.

They remain in third spot on three points behind Scotland on five.

Buttler's side now must beat Namibia and hope Scotland's game against Australia is not rained off - and the Aussies win.

