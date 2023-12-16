England chases down 222 to keep alive T20 series in Caribbean

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — England kept alive the Twenty20 series with the West Indies by chasing down 222 with one ball to spare on Saturday.

Opener Phil Salt backstopped England by carrying his bat for a maiden T20 century while Harry Brook got them over the line by hitting 24 runs in the last over when 21 were needed.

The West Indies, 2-1 up in the five-match series, has another chance to clinch on Tuesday in Trinidad in the fourth T20.

The home side put up a formidable 222-6, 46 more runs than it scored in a win on the same pitch on Thursday, and the highest T20 score at Grenada National Cricket Stadium. Ireland made 208-7 in 2020.

A great start by England — 73-0 after the powerplay and a 115 opening partnership between Salt and captain Jos Buttler — was sustained by Salt with help from Liam Livingstone and Brook.

Salt finished 109 not out from 56 balls, the fifth Englishman to a T20 hundred.

