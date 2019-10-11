England cricketers Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver announce engagement

England women's cricket teammates Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver have announced they are engaged.

Fast-bowler Brunt, 34, and all-rounder Sciver, 27, became a couple after winning the World Cup final against India in July 2017.

Brunt then popped the question on New Year's Eve last year.

The cricketers shared the news of their engagement in The Guardian on National Coming Out Day.

Brunt said they decided to delay the news because of her parents' Christian values.

She said: "My parents are different to Natalie's.

"They are quite Christian so it is not something that is done and that is why it has held me back.

"They don't believe in the way I choose to live my life, basically... having to tell my parents was really difficult because I care a lot about them so it was something I put off for a long, long time.

"But as I have got older, I have seen sense and realised that it is not about that, it is about being yourself and living life properly."

She continued: "My parents love me: there is no questioning that. They will always be there for me and support me. They are still my parents and they still love me, so it is a compromise I have to take, but I am OK with that."

Brunt asked Sciver to be her girlfriend just two hours after England won the Women's Cricket World Cup in July 2017.

She said: "I knew it was right.

"I know there is nobody who is better for me. I had put it off but then I just asked her.

"I am s*** at remembering dates but I knew that I would never forget that one. Genius from me."

The cricketers also believe their engagement will help them to be more open about their relationship in future.

Sciver said: "There is still something holding me back a little bit in everyday life.

"Subconsciously, there is a reason why I might put my hand in my pocket or avoid conversations about my relationships."

Brunt and Sciver were signed by Trent Rockets for the inaugural season of The Hundred, a professional 100-ball cricket tournament that starts in July 2020.

They could be joined in the tournament by South African married couple Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp.

Van Niekerk and Kapp have played under Sciver's captaincy in the Surrey Stars cricket team in the Kia Super League.