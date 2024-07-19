England eatery in SW Baltimore offers comfort food with a twist
Black Restaurant Week 2024 is in full swing. The campaign that travels all over the country spotlighting African American-owned cuisine along with other culinary talents. The partnership, that originated from the founders in Houston and Atlanta, has been impacting the Baltimore shedding the spotlight on African American cuisine and business owners. During the event, people are encouraged to support these places of business and help them gain some momentum.