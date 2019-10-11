England fans clash with Czech riot police ahead of Euro qualifier

VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND FANS CLASHING WITH CZECH POLICE IN PRAGUE AHEAD OF THEIR EURO 2020 GROUP A QUALIFIER

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC (OCTOBER 11, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. ENGLAND FANS HOLDING DRINKS AND CHANTING

2. ENGLAND FANS CHANTING: "SCOTLAND GET BATTERED EVERYWHERE THEY GO"

(NIGHT SHOTS)

3. VARIOUS OF POLICE ARRIVING

4. FANS AND POLICE IN STANDOFF / POLICE CHARGE ENGLAND FANS AND RELEASING SOUND GRENADES / OTHER FANS ESCAPE

5. POLICEMEN WITH POLICE DOGS ARRIVING

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ENGLAND FAN DAN REED FROM ACCRINGTON, SAYING:

"(They're) making a bad image for England. Idiots everywhere. That's all they are, idiots."

7. POLICE STANDING NEAR ONLOOKERS

8. POLICE GETTING SOME ENGLAND FANS TO LIE FACE DOWN ON STREET

9. MORE OF FANS

STORY: England fans clashed with Czech police in Prague on Friday (October 11) ahead of their match in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualification campaign as the hosts seek to catch England at the top of the group.

Fears of fan violence ahead of the fixture materialised when England fans gathered in the centre of the city to drink and savour the atmosphere ahead of the fixture. Riot police kept a close eye on fans, before charging one group as night fell, using sound grenades and police dogs to keep them in check.

One England fan called those who had got themselves into trouble with the police 'idiots'.

England have won their first four games while the Czech Republic - who have played one more game - sit three points behind England in the second automatic qualification spot. Kosovo sit a single point behind the Czechs.

England have been unbeaten in their last 43 qualification games, their last defeat at the hands of Ukraine on October 10, 2009 - almost exactly a decade ago.

