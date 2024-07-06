England fans in dreamland as Three Lions roar through to semis on penalties

England fans go wild after flawless penalty shoot out sees the team through to semi-final of the Euros. (PA Wire)

England fans belted out “Sweet Caroline” as they saw the Three Lions roar through to the semi-finals on penalties against Switzerland.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored the decisive final penalty to send England through after the game ended 1-1 after extra time..

The Three Lions will now play Turkey or Holland in the semi-final on Wednesday.

Breel Embolo had scored first for Switzerland but England soon equalised after Bukayo Saka cut inside from the right flank and curled one into the bottom corner.

The travelling fans in the Dusseldorf Arena are in roaring form - and are hoping for success in the shootout.

More than 40,000 England supporters were in the stadium or in bars around the are for the game.

Three Lions supporters gathered outside O'Reilly's Irish pub in the centre of the German city.

Many fans were seen brandishing St George's flags or wearing patriotic bucket hats.

Emma Raducanu was seen wearing an England top as she trains for the next round of her tilt at the Wimbledon title while pubs across the country were packed with beer flying as the clinching penalty flew in.

The Prince of Wales was in the stadium for the victory.

William, who is president of the FA, was seen out of his seat and punching the air after England equalised in the 80th minute, around five minutes after Switzerland scored the first goal.

Elsewhere, England fans were pictured celebrating Bukayo Saka’s equaliser as they watched from a series of screenings, including at BOXPARK, Wembley, Sandown Park, Esher and Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire.

One man crowd-surfed shirtless at Millennium Square in Leeds to celebrate Saka’s strike.

In BOXPARK, fans danced to Tubthumping by Chumbawamba singing, “I get knocked down, but I get up again”, as they prepared to watch extra time.

After 30 minutes of no goals, the two sides entered into a tense penalty shootout, which England won after netting all five attempts.

The Switzerland clash was Southgate’s 100th game in charge of the senior national team and his 24th match as England manager at a major tournament – nine more than anyone else in history.