England fights back on day 3; trails by 101 runs in 1st test against India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Joe Root took 4-79 as England fought back on day three of the first test despite giving up a large first innings lead to India.

Root picked up two wickets on Sunday morning as India’s innings was wrapped up for 436 runs and with a lead over England of 190 runs.

India’s lead was cut down to 101 runs as the English top order set a quick pace in its second innings to reach 89-1 off 15 overs at lunch.

At the interval, Ben Duckett was unbeaten on 38 runs, with Ollie Pope on 16 not out.

Zak Crawley scored 31 off 33 balls, with four fours and a six, before edging to first slip off Ravichandran Ashwin.

Resuming from its overnight 421-7, India lost its last three wickets for just 15 runs across 10 deliveries.

Root trapped Jadeja leg before for 87 and next ball bowled Jasprit Bumrah through the gate.

Mohammed Siraj denied Root his hat trick, before Rehan Ahmed bowled Patel for 44.

Rehan finished with 2-105, while left-arm debutant spinner Tom Hartley finished with 2-131 from 25 overs.

England’s good work with the ball continued with the bat as Crawley and Duckett put on 45 off only 54 balls, before the former was prised out by Ashwin (1-36).

Duckett and Pope continued in the same vein, adding 44 runs off only 34 balls, as India’s lead was almost cut in half within a session.

