England need more from Harry Kane, but it would be foolish to write him off

Harry Kane may have scored England's only goal against Denmark but struggled to get into the game - Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

Almost as shocking as England’s chaotic performance against Denmark was the sight of Harry Kane being substituted after 70 minutes. Shocking, but undeniably justified.

No-one can have any complaint about Kane being taken off even though it normally only happens when the game is won and he is being rested.

But England were not 3-0 up. They were not even 2-1 up. It was 1-1. The Danes were the better team. They looked the more likely to score. Kane was withdrawn to try and make England better. And when did that last happen?

It happened in the second game of this European Championship and, previously, it happened in the second game of the last European Championship – the goalless draw against Scotland in June 2021 when he was replaced after 74 minutes by Marcus Rashford.

Kane was poor that night at Wembley. He was accused of being sluggish, off the pace, flat, fatigued. They were all words used to describe him and it led to a debate as to whether the England captain should be dropped.

Gareth Southgate even said he took Kane off to give England “more energy”. Three years on and here was a re-run of that. “We needed energy,” the manager replied when asked about the decision.

Kane can point to the fact that he scored, his 64th goal for England and his 47th in 50 games this season for club and country which is simply phenomenal. But that one goal was not enough.

At the last Euros Southgate kept the faith and Kane responded by scoring four times in three knock-out ties in England’s run to the final. Neither did he score in the group stages of the last World Cup before claiming another three goals.

But questions must be asked as to whether Kane is fully fit going into this tournament given the back problems he suffered towards the end of the campaign at Bayern Munich.

“He had a complete blockade in his back, it’s gotten worse and bothers him in everyday movements,” Bayern’s then coach Thomas Tuchel said as recently as May 17. That is less five weeks ago. Southgate offered reassurance when he named his squad that the striker was fit – but with the caveat that back issue can recur.

Certainly Kane does not appear to be moving easily. Maybe it is not his back. Maybe it is fatigue from the season. Maybe it is frustration. Maybe it is being isolated. Maybe it is because the team is not functioning. Maybe it is just what was happening at the last Euros and he will fire into life. It would be foolish in the extreme to dismiss him. Or drop him.

Just listen to Brentford’s Danish manager Thomas Frank, working as a BBC pundit and responding to criticism of Kane from his colleagues Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer. “He didn’t get enough service in there,” he said while crediting Southgate for the bravery of his decision. That lack of service, whatever justifiable criticism aimed at the striker, was still the biggest issue.

"I think he needs to do a lot better." 😳@GaryLineker doesn't hold back when analysing Harry Kane's performance against Denmark 🗣#DENENG #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/d30AznVEl1 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 20, 2024

Kane was not helped. He works best when there is pace around him. He has often been at his most effective with runners such as Rashford and Raheem Sterling. Bukayo Saka can do that but he is not as quick as the other two. It is not Phil Foden’s game even though he was asked to play higher and wider, to create room for Jude Bellingham, and was England’s biggest threat. But he wants the ball into his feet and to come inside. Maybe it is time for Anthony Gordon.

But Kane was not without blame. He knows that it is the centre-forward who should set the press. And he did not do that, either. It was alarming to hear him say that the “pressing in both games (Serbia and now Denmark) was not right” because that should be a given from the training pitches. It is a minimal requirement as is trying to occupy a three-man defence.

With England it is true that Southgate is now asking Kane to stay higher up the pitch, especially with Bellingham occupying some of the areas he likes to drop into. It is not working and maybe it is Bellingham who has to shift back to partner Declan Rice.

The good news? Kane does have a remarkable ability to re-set himself. He needs to do that again in the final group game against Slovenia. England will probably still win the group but if they play like this they will go out to the first really good team they face. That is indisputable. Collectively, they also need that re-set.

What should happen? There may be a clamour to start Ollie Watkins who did provide some drive when he replaced Kane and does run in behind. Kane cannot do that. But neither should he have to.

However, this must be a warning to the England captain that he needs to lead the line and lead by example. He had more touches than against Serbia but was even less effective.

To be blunt, England needs far more from Kane and despite his achievements that is not an unfair assessment. He was not alone but he simply did not do enough.