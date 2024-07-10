England must start winning – Test cricket is not an exhibition

England cricket lovers want a winning team that plays positive cricket. The accent should always be on winning because, when the national team wins, it lifts everyone connected in cricket from the grass roots right up to the top.

All we have had over the last few months is the Twenty20 World Cup in the Caribbean, where England performed poorly, the Indian Premier League, which helped a few of our moderate to average Test players get rich, and before that a miserable 4-1 Test series loss in India where England started well, but in the end were hammered.

If you are an England cricket supporter there has not been much to get excited about. On top of that, watching our football team play in the Euros has frustrated you or sent you to sleep. So come on England, lift our spirits, beat the West Indies this week at Lord’s and give us something to cheer about.

Recently our batting has produced many moments of excitement mixed with some madness. This newfound Bazball strokeplay has been wonderful at times, but also lost us the Ashes. I hope the coach, captain and players have taken stock and will now temper their batting with some common sense.

Joe Root is one of the best batsmen in the world and scores at a decent rate so he does not need to be trying funny shots like that reverse scoop to prove he is a Bazballer. Joe is the glue in that batting order and should be told to just bat his way.

The reverse scoop has become a feature of Joe Root's game - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Captain Ben Stokes has often shown that he is talented and mentally strong under pressure but recently as soon as he has come in he has given his wicket away trying to bash any and every bowler for sixes rather than batting to the team situation.

Ben should be the rock in the middle order, assessing the situation and controlling the innings. He has a good defence and we have seen him play sensibly many times before. He can do it.

Test match cricket should not be about how many sixes you hit or how many runs you score in the fewest number of balls. We can afford Root and Stokes batting solidly because England have plenty of flair in Zak Crawley and Harry Brook.

Every team in every era needs a Denis Compton, a David Gower or a Kevin Pietersen. They were players with charisma and flair who got people on the edge of their seats and took the game away from the opposition. But it is not smart for everyone to try doing it.

In India last winter, ego and hubris got the better of some of our players. They came out with comments about being entertainers and how it was important to score quickly and thrill the crowds. All that is laudable but they should never lose sight that there is a winner and a loser and losing isn’t much fun.

Test match cricket is not an exhibition. If our players start to think that results don’t matter then they might as well join a circus or go around the world like the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team doing tricks, laughing and joking and not bothering who wins so long as everyone has a fun time.

A great coach once said winning isn’t everything. It’s the only thing. And he was right. Would you want someone in your team who enjoys losing? Not me.

England should have beaten Australia, but didn’t. The India series started okay, but then went downhill fast. England need to get back to winning. Winning becomes a habit and creates momentum which in turn breeds confidence and helps build a strong team.

England must get into that winning habit as soon as possible to have any chance of getting back the Ashes in Australia in 2025-6. It sounds a long way away but it will come around very quickly.