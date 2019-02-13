New England Patriots Parody Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' to Celebrate Super Bowl Win

It’s been nearly two weeks, but the New England Patriots are still basking in their Super Bowl LIII win — this time with a little help from Ariana Grande.

The Pats celebrated their record-tying sixth Super Bowl championship on Twitter Tuesday with a clever shoutout to the pop superstar’s single “7 Rings.”

“Soundtrack of the week,” the tweet read, alongside a photo re-working Grande’s “7 “Rings” album art to read “6 rings.”

Soundtrack of the week ???? pic.twitter.com/lkWv5mlayW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 12, 2019

The team earned that coveted sixth ring Feb. 3 with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in what was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time. The win came one year after a championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Led by quarterback Tom Brady, the team also earned trophies for the 2001, 2003, 2004, 2014 and 2016 seasons, tying them with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most wins for an NFL franchise.

“7 Rings,” meanwhile, is the third single off Grande’s latest album Thank U, Next, released in the tumultuous aftermath of her break-up with fiancé Pete Davidson and the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

The singer, 25, reportedly wanted to sing the track at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, but scrapped the performance over creative differences with producers, according to Variety.

She ultimately opted not to attend the ceremony at all — though she did win her first trophy, for best pop vocal album.

Grande later claimed that her “creativity & self expression” were “stifled” by producer Ken Ehrlich, who previously told the Associated Press that Grande was not performing because she felt it was “too late” to pull something together.