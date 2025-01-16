New England Revolution sign Scarborough grad
The New England Revolution signed Scarborough grad Wyatt Omsberg.
The New England Revolution signed Scarborough grad Wyatt Omsberg.
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
This Lightning star won't be in the lineup after missing a team meeting.
The Princess of Wales' comments came during a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London — where she was treated following her cancer diagnosis in 2024
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is painting a bleak picture of the potential impact of American tariffs on the province’s job market. CBC’s Lane Harrison has reaction from trade experts.
If you blinked at all last night, you may have missed this gray area play by Kings' forward Adrian Kempe on Oilers' center Connor McDavid. The video had to be slowed down quite a bit, but it’s hard to argue that the play wasn’t a slew foot. It clearly was. The NHL's Department of Player ...
Footage of the interaction went viral after the Eagles defeated the Packers 22-10 on Sunday, Jan. 12 in Philadelphia
A new report suggests that a diagnosis of obesity should depend on patients' individual health — not their Body Mass Index. Here's why BMI is outdated.
The NFL does not want you to think. I mean this sentiment generally -- football go brr, amirite? -- and specifically regarding a burgeoning scandal involving Tom Brady. As I'm sure many of you already know,
The NFL playoff field is reducing, yet not all eight remaining teams look like legitimate Super Bowl threats. We ranked them on their shot at winning a title.
A provisional suspension issued to Canadian curler Briane Harris has been lifted "with immediate effect" by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after it found she bears "no fault or negligence" for an anti-doping rule violation last year.
Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, headaches, and lethargy.
The Commanders, Eagles and Bills are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who the teams will play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
A North York neighbourhood came together to remember 13-year-old Tyler Cohen-Wallace, who lost his battle with a rare disorder after years of care at Sick Kids Hospital in November. Now, his family and friends are honouring his memory. Tyler Cheese has the story.
The Cowboys' split with coach Mike McCarthy will have wide-ranging effects felt beyond Dallas. Who were the biggest winners and losers of the move?
The New York Giants star and Upton met in 2012 and tied the knot in 2017
An Indigenous man is suing two health authorities and an emergency doctor, accusing them of racism. Justin Flett went to the hospital in the Pas with acute abdominal pain two years ago. Instead of getting treatment, Flett says he was dismissed as having a hangover.
Paul Azinger returns to the broadcast booth this week as lead analyst of PGA Tour Champions but first he weighed in on the hot-button topics du jour.
Lamar Jackson is so good and so elusive that he manages to defy football strategy. And while that can make a head coach awfully nervous in real time, the payoff is often worth it in the end. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh couldn't even believe what he witnessed on…
The Edmonton Oilers must avoid past sins by locking up a young defender before it's too late.
The first round of the NFL playoffs is behind us. The road to Super Bowl 59 finally continues this coming weekend. The playoffs will continue starting on Saturday and on Sunday, with four win-or-go-home games on the slate. MORE: Get ready for the Josh Allen and