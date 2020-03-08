England rugby player Joe Marler could face ban over Alun Wyn Jones groin grab

England rugby player Joe Marler could face disciplinary action after grabbing the groin of the Wales captain during a Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

Alun Wyn Jones has called for a review of the first-half incident, which went unnoticed by match officials but was clearly shown on replays.

According to the governing body World Rugby, the punishment for the offence of "testicle grabbing or twisting or squeezing" carries for the more serious cases a suspension of more than 24 weeks.

Given Marler's chequered disciplinary history he could be landed with a lengthy ban.

Back in 2016, London Irish player George Robson received a six-week suspension for the same offence.

Six Nations organisers have 48 hours after Saturday's match ended to issue any citings.

Speaking at Wales' post-match press conference, Jones called for World Rugby to investigate.

He said: "There's a lot of footage that has been shown. It seems like a lot of supporters saw what happened.

"It's very frustrating that we talk a lot about TMOs (television match officials) and footage reviews, yet there doesn't seem to be a lot of it happening."

Jones added that he shook hands with Marler after the game.

Meanwhile, former Welsh international Gareth Thomas has apologised and insisted he did not condone the incident, after initially making light of it.

Commentating on the game, the TV pundit, who came out as gay in 2009, said: "It would've never have happened in my day and I'm really upset about that - because if it had I would have never retired!"

In a subsequent Twitter post, Thomas wrote: "To the VERY small minority of people who were offended by my comment yesterday I apologise.

"I tried to find humour in a situation - that doesn't mean I condone it, it means I wanted it to not be an issue."

England's Manu Tuilagi is already due to appear before a disciplinary hearing following his side's 33-30 victory over Wales.

He was sent off after receiving a red card in the 75th minute for a dangerous tackle on George North. He faces a ban of around six weeks.

England's head coach Eddie Jones could also be in hot water after criticising referee Ben O'Keeffe, accusing him of assisting Wales.

If Six Nations disciplinary chiefs decide action is needed it will be brought under the charge of bringing the game into disrepute, which could lead to a warning, fine or stadium ban.

With England's final match against Italy being postponed due to coronavirus, any bans will impact on the players' clubs.