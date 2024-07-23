England striker Ollie Watkins announces engagement

England striker Ollie Watkins has announced he is engaged.

The 28-year-old, whose last-minute goal sent the Three Lions into the Euro 2024 final earlier this month, shared the news on Instagram.

Posting a collection of photos with his fiancée Ellie Alderson, Watkins wrote: "Future wifey!! It was only right."

The couple have been together since 2018 and have two children - a daughter and a son.

Aston Villa - who Watkins has played for since 2020 - commented to congratulate the footballer, as did his teammates Morgan Rogers and John McGinn.

His engagement tops off a successful month for Watkins, who scored for England with nine minutes to go against the Netherlands on 11 July.

Speaking after the match, he described the moment as happening in "slow motion".

"I just wanted to soak it all in because it doesn't happen often, obviously," Watkins said, adding that he had worked hard to get to that point.

Captain Harry Kane added: "Ollie has been waiting, patiently, and what he did was outstanding. He deserves it."

The team lost to Spain 2-1 in the final.