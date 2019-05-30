England vs South Africa World Cup scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard Thursday at the end of the Cricket World Cup group match between England and South Africa at the Oval:

ENGLAND

Jason Roy c du Plessis b Phehlukwayo 54

Jonny Bairstow c de Kock b Tahir 0

Joe Root c Duminy b Rabada 51

Eoin Morgan c Markram b Tahir 57

Ben Stokes c Amla b Ngidi 89

Jos Buttler b Ngidi 18

Moeen Ali c du Plessis b Ngidi 3

Chris Woakes c du Plessis b Rabada 13

Liam Plunkett not out 9

Jofra Archer not out 7

Extras: (2lb,8w) 10

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 311

Overs: 50.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-107, 3-111, 4-217, 5-247, 6-260, 7-285, 8-300.

Did not bat: Adil Rashid.

Bowling: Imran Tahir 10-0-61-2, Lungi Ngidi 10-66-3 (2w), Kagiso Rabada 10-0-66-2 (2w), Dwaine Pretorius 7-0-42-0, Andile Phehlukwayo 8-0-44-1 (4w), JP Duminy 2-0-14-0, Aiden Markram 3-0-16-0.

SOUTH AFRICA

Quinton De Kock c Root b Plunkett 68

Hashim Amla c Buttler b Plunkett 13

Aiden Markram c Root b Archer 11

Faf du Plessis c Ali b Archer 5

Rassie van der Dussen c Ali b Archer 50

JP Duminy c Stokes b Ali 8

Andile Phehlukwayo c Stokes b Rashid 24

Dwaine Pretorius run out 1

Kagiso Rabada c Plunkett b Stokes 11

Lungi Ngidi not out 6

Imran Tahir c Root b Stokes 0

Extras: (4b,5lb, 1w) 10

TOTAL: (all out) 207

Overs: 39.5.

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-44, 3-129, 4-142, 5-144, 6-167, 7-180, 8-193, 9-207, 10-207

Bowling: Chris Woakes 5-0-24-0, Jofra Archer 7-1-27-3 (1w), Adil Rashid 8-0-35-1, Moeen Ali 10-0-63-1, Liam Plunkett 7-0-37-2, Ben Stokes 2.5-0-12-2.

Toss: South Africa

Result: England wins by 104 runs.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.