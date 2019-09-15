England win fifth Test to draw series but Australia retain Ashes

England have won the fifth and final Ashes Test to draw the series 2-2 but holders Australia had already retained the famous urn.

The home side won the match by 135 runs, with bowlers Stuart Broad and Jack Leach finishing with four wickets each as the tourists were out for 263 in their second innings at The Oval in south London.

Australia's top batsman Steve Smith, who was such a formidable presence during the five-match series, only made 23 runs on Sunday - by far his lowest score against England in this summer's clashes.

He was caught by Ben Stokes off a Broad delivery, while Leach claimed the last two wickets in two balls.

Smith finished with 774 runs in the series in seven innings, meaning he scored an average of 110 per innings.

It was the first time since 1972 that the two teams have drawn an Ashes series.

Australia had been aiming for a first outright series triumph in England for 18 years.

But the tourists, who needed a big total of 399 in their second innings to win, were thwarted by captain Joe Root's men after being dismissed late on day four.

Matthew Wade was Australia's top scorer with 117 after he began to worry England but was stumped off a delivery from Root.

Last week's win in the fourth Test at Old Trafford ensured Australia would be the side lifting one of sport's smallest prizes at the close - as an opponent needs to win the series to take the urn from the holders.

But their celebrations were tinged with the disappointment of defeat at The Oval and a 2-2 series scoreline.

Broad took four wickets for 62 runs, while Leach ended with 4 for 49.

Earlier, England resumed their second innings on 313 for 8 and were all out for 329.

The man of the match, England bowler Jofra Archer, said: "It's been unbelievable, from the first time I put an England shirt on. Every game has been special.

"I went wicketless in two innings, so one day can be your day, the next day not. Personally I will try to bowl 90mph every day, there will be good days and bad days, and the team will back me regardless."

England's man of the series Ben Stokes said: "It was disappointing in Manchester, but we turned up this week with a huge amount of pride and the Test championship to play for.

"You can never look back and say what if, it's been a great series, it's ebbed and flowed, and that's shown in the end result. It's a fair result, two evenly matched teams."

Australia's man of the series Smith said: "It's been an amazing couple of months in England.

"The cricket's been spectacular, the series has ebbed and flowed, loved every minute and proud to have been able to perform for Australia and bring the urn home."

The tourists won the first and fourth Test, while England triumphed in the third and fifth, and the second was drawn.