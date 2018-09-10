England's Alastair Cook scores 147 in remarkable final Test innings

England's record run scorer, Alastair Cook, hit 147 in a fairytale final Test innings for his country.

He is up to fifth on the all-time list of Test run scorers after his tally against India at The Oval.

Cook scored his 33rd hundred from 210 balls and is the fifth player to get a century in his first and last Tests.

The entire Indian team lined up to shake his hand when he was finally caught out and the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Cook's ton sent the home fans wild - the England great held his bat aloft and removed his helmet as he soaked up the moment.

"What was telling about the reaction of that 100 was the reaction of his teammates and the reaction of the crowd, the country," said former England player Nasser Hussain.

"They virtually had to stop play there for a while because of the crowd showing what he means to the nation. He's been a very popular member of this side."

The 100 came after an error by India saw Jasprit Bumrah's throw for the stumps go astray and end up as a four.

Cook's innings finally ended when a small nick saw him caught behind after a ball by Indian spinner Hanuma Vihari.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement from the international game earlier this month.

He said he was quitting international cricket "after much thought and deliberation" following below-par performances that had put him on an average of under 19 runs for this year.

Cook will still play county cricket for Essex.

His fifth place in the all-time list puts him behind Sachin Tendulkar (India, 15,921 in 200 Tests); Ricky Ponting (Australia, 13,378 in 168 Tests); Jacques Kallis (South Africa, 13,289 in 166 Tests) and Rahul Dravid (India, 13,288 in 164 Tests).

Cook has 12,472 runs from 161 Tests, with a 45.35 average, 57 half centuries and 33 centuries.

His best was 294 against the West Indies at Edgbaston in 2011.