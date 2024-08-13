England's Ben Stokes ruled out for rest of summer

England Test team captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the remainder of the summer with a torn hamstring.

Stokes, 33, suffered the injury while batting for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Sunday and was later seen on crutches.

The all-rounder had to be helped from the field after pulling up while running between the wickets.

Stokes will miss England's upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on 21 August.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: "England Men's Test Captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out for the rest of the summer after tearing his left hamstring while playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred on Sunday.

"As a result of the scans conducted in Leeds on Tuesday, Stokes will miss England's three-match Rothesay Test series against Sri Lanka, which begins at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday, 21 August.

"The all-rounder is aiming to return for England's winter Test tour of Pakistan, scheduled to start in early October. The tour includes three Test matches in Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi."

Stokes had only recently returned to full bowling duties after surgery on a chronic left knee issue late last year, getting through 49 overs and taking five wickets in July's 3-0 series win over the West Indies.

He ruled himself out of England's T20 World Cup title defence earlier this year to focus on being fit to fulfil his role as an all-rounder in the Test side.

Opener Zak Crawley is already ruled out of the Sri Lanka series with a broken finger.

Vice-captain Ollie Pope is set to step up and lead the side for the Sri Lanka series, which also features games at Lord's and The Oval.

Former England batter Ian Bell has been appointed Sri Lanka's batting coach for their tour of England. Bell played 118 Tests for England, scoring 22 centuries.

Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley De Silva said: "We appointed Ian to bring in a person with local knowledge to help the players with key insights on the conditions there. Ian has a lot of experience playing in England, and we believe his inputs will help our team in this crucial tour."