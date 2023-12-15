English Footballer Publicly Declares His Belief in Santa Claus on Polar Express Train Ride
An English footballer traveling with his family onboard the Polar Express Train Ride in Norfolk, England, withstood embarrassment to publicly declare his belief in Santa Claus.
Video taken by Milena Cruz-Andrew shows the train conductor explaining the importance of Christmas before singling out her husband, Danny Andrew, who plays for Cambridge United FC, as a “non-believer.”
Having to prove to his children that the accusation is false, Andrew agrees to stand up and tells the entire carriage that he is a “massive believer in Father Christmas.” Credit: Milena Cruz-Andrew via Storyful