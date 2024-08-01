English GPs: share your views on the vote in favour of taking industrial action

Guardian community team
·1 min read
<span>GPS in England have voted in favour of taking industrial action for the first time in 60 years.</span><span>Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA</span>
GPS in England have voted in favour of taking industrial action for the first time in 60 years.Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA

GPs in England have voted in favour of taking industrial action for the first time in 60 years.

In a ballot run by the British Medical Association (BMA), 98% of family doctors voted in favour of taking collective action in protest at the previous government increasing their budget by only 1.9% this year.

GP partners will be able to choose what form of industrial actions to take from a selection set out by the BMA, the Guardian understands, including one option to limit the number of patients GPs will see each day to 25.

If you’re a GP in England we’d like to hear your views about the vote in favour of taking industrial action. Do you have any concerns?

Callout

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories