English GPs: share your views on the vote in favour of taking industrial action

Photograph: Anthony Devlin/PA

GPs in England have voted in favour of taking industrial action for the first time in 60 years.

In a ballot run by the British Medical Association (BMA), 98% of family doctors voted in favour of taking collective action in protest at the previous government increasing their budget by only 1.9% this year.

GP partners will be able to choose what form of industrial actions to take from a selection set out by the BMA, the Guardian understands, including one option to limit the number of patients GPs will see each day to 25.

