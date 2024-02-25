LONDON (AP) — Jurgen Klopp's hopes of a trophy-laden end to his Liverpool reign are off to a good start.

Liverpool won a record-extending 10th English League Cup trophy after beating Chelsea 1-0 in extra time at Wembley on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk headed in a 118th-minute winner to secure Klopp's eighth major piece of silverware as Liverpool manager and keep him on track for a quadruple of trophies in his final year with the club.

Klopp will step down at the end of the season and looks determined to go out on a high.

Liverpool is currently top of the Premier League and still in contention to win the FA Cup and Europa League. But even if Klopp cannot add those trophies to the full set he has already delivered, he provided Liverpool with another memorable day at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, must wait for his first piece of silverware in English soccer after failing to lift trophies with Southampton and Tottenham before taking charge at Chelsea.

While he won three trophies including the French league title with Paris Saint-Germain, he is still to taste glory in England.

Both teams had chances to win the match in regulation, with Liverpool's Cody Gakpo heading against the post in the first half and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher seeing an effort come back off the upright after the break.

Each team also had goals ruled out for offside as chances came and went at both ends.

In extra time Harvey Elliott also struck the post.

It was a familiar story between these rivals who played out goalless draws in domestic finals in 2022. On both occasions Liverpool came out on top to lift the League Cup and FA Cup on penalties.

While it didn't take penalties on this occasion, the outcome was the same.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Sheffield United’s players showed the wrong kind of fight after suffering a 19th loss of the season to stay at the foot of the Premier League.

Pablo Sarabia’s 30th-minute header secured a 1-0 win for Wolves at Molineux in the league's only game Sunday, but perhaps the most notable incident in the match was a clash between Sheffield United players Jack Robinson and Vinicius Souza.

The teammates pushed each other in a heated exchange that led to a VAR review.

Not that Blades manager Chris Wilder seemed too concerned.

“That happens at every club up and down the country, three or four times a year,” he said. “They were told about their responsibilities at halftime. We talked to the boys and they are fine and cool.”

Defeat left Sheffield United eight points off safety.

West Ham hosts Brentford on Monday.

James Robson, The Associated Press