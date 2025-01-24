‘English’ Review: Pulitzer Winner Debuts on Broadway at the Top of the Class

Christian Lewis
·6 min read

Unlike casual language learners — say, in a high school French class, or on Duolingo — for the characters in Sanaz Toossi’s Pulitzer-winning “English,” language acquisition feels imperative. Set in Karaj, Iran in 2008, the play centers on a group of four adults taking a class to pass the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) exam.

Each has their own reasons for needing a good score: Elham (Tala Ashe) requires it to go to med school in Australia; Omid (Hadi Tabbal) to get a green card; Roya (Pooya Mohseni) to appease the demands of her son in Canada, who is raising his daughter in English; and Goli (Ava Lalezarzadeh) may not have a plan for what’s next, but she knows that English fluency is a must. While there is some fun to be had — show and tell, a vocab drill game involving tossing a ball, and screenings of classic rom coms — passing this exam is a matter of the utmost importance for this quartet of English language learners.

More from Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

As a policy students are only supposed to speak in the language of instruction, though of course this rule gets broken all the time. In a clever feat of playwriting, Toossi has devised a system to avoid supertitles: when the characters speak English, they have thick Iranian accents, but when they are ostensibly speaking Farsi, they speak in unaccented English. This distinction is abundantly and immediately clear onstage, never explained but automatically comprehensible to audiences as soon as the dialogue begins, and a testament to the strength of the writing and conception of the piece. Every detail about the way language works in this play is meticulously thought out and executed with a masterful touch.

Leading the group is their teacher, Marjan (Marjan Neshat), who grew up in Iran, lived in Manchester, England, for nine years, and then came back. Because all the other characters want to leave Iran, Marjan’s choice to return confounds them. When first asked why she came back, she gestures to Iran’s fraught history: “We used to come back in those days” (a ghostly echo to Toossi’s “Wish You Were Here,” a play about the difficulties of leaving and returning during the Iranian Revolution). Later, she more intimately admits that in Manchester she got tired of having to live in English 24/7, constantly focusing on translating and trying to assimilate at the cost of having a personality. She painfully asks, “How long can you live in isolation from yourself?”

Marjan is a fascinating case whose linguistic and cultural identification are often at odds with the other characters. She admits, “I always liked myself better in English,” and enjoyed being called Mary, explaining that “small sacrifices,” like anglicizing your name, “can open our world.” Her students object: Elham tells her Marjan is not a difficult name to say and Roya mournfully declares  “Our mothers get to name us. Not foreigners.” They accuse her of hating her language, her culture, and of finding where she’s from “repulsive.”

At various points Marjan shows clear favorites, like the nearly fluent Omid, and clashes with Elham, who struggles the most. Sometimes, Marjan replicates the biases of the outside world, regurgitating trauma she likely experienced, as she goes from gently coaching to harshly criticizing Elham’s accent (even as her own begins to slip, triggering a cycle of self-hatred).

Knud Adams’ direction embraces all the linguistic intricacies of the play, keeping our focus on the words, what they mean, how they are said, and what’s behind each struggle to find a word, each carefully chosen phrase, each misaccented “w” sound. His subtle direction also basks in critical moments of silence: a smoke break outside the classroom, the frustrated focus during an exam, and the pensive, haunting opening and closing image of Marjan looking out through semi-transparent curtains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast does commendable work bringing their characters to life: Ashe’s Elham is ferocious, prickly, and competitive; Tabbal’s Omid is lovable but too good; Lalezarzadeh’s Goli is young, bright-eyed, yet wise; Pooya’s Roya is queenly, imposing, and devoted. Neshat’s Marjan is a bit slippery, oscillating between kind and strict, biting and supportive, self-deprecating and wistful. While Neshat’s is the star-turn performance, Ashe and Pooya make meals out of their roles, and Lalezarzadeh is a delight.

Marsha Ginsberg’s set is a rotating cube; most of the time we are inside the classroom with two removed walls. There’s a pesky column at the corner, which manages to just barely obstruct sightlines — though perhaps this has meaning of its own, revealing a potential non-linguistic barrier between us and them, while also helping to give the classroom its necessary claustrophobic tension.

Meanwhile, the lights, by Reza Behjat, are a marvel. More gestural than naturalistic, but rooted in sunsets and shadows, Behjat’s work gorgeously captures the light as it travels through gauzy curtains, and deftly works around the design challenge of a set with a ceiling. In one corner of the stage there is a large rig for a light that glides upward to evoke the sun’s path, making the lines of the window panes dance gloriously across the floor.

Early on, Goli says that she likes English because “English does not want to be poetry like Farsi.” In the same breath, though, she metaphorizes English into rice, a flexible culinary staple you can use to “make whatever you like.” She explains that when you cook rice, it doesn’t sink, but floats on top of the water. The irony here is unspoken and beautiful: Goli cannot help but speak in poetry, even in her uneasy English. The genius of Toossi’s writing is that despite the dialogue being in English, it always feels like it was composed in Farsi.  We can witness each of her characters clearly thinking in Farsi, translating their own speech into English, relying on the idioms, grammar, and syntax, and perhaps most poignantly, the poetry of Farsi.

The politics of linguistics, translation, and learning a foreign language make for a play that is as emotionally compelling as it is intellectually stimulating. “English” very rightfully won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2023, and it’s hands down a masterpiece of theater. Undeniably one of the best plays of the decade, it is both thought-provoking and deeply affecting. This Broadway run will thankfully allow even more audiences to enroll in Toossi’s class. After all, even for native speakers, there is a lot about English that we still have to learn, especially what it means to those who have to learn it.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Ryan Reynolds Surprises Hugh Jackman at Radio City Concert Kick Off: 'The Best Human I Know... and I Have 4 Kids!'

    Jackman's 'From New York, With Love' is currently scheduled for 24 performances over the course of eight weekends this year

  • Newest warming huts at The Forks include work by artists from Scotland, Hong Kong, as well as Manitoba

    Six designs have made their way from sketchbooks onto Winnipeg's river trail, as artists from around the world unveiled the latest warming huts at The Forks this week.Adding new structures has been an annual tradition at the national historic site, where the Red and Assiniboine rivers meet, for the past 15 years. But the installations go beyond being solely shelter from Winnipeg's cold, and also serve as interactive art exhibits loaded with meaning. "These huts are made by people, and they are f

  • Soprano Lise Davidsen pregnant with twins, cancels performances from mid-March through December

    Soprano Lise Davidsen is pregnant with twins and is canceling her performances from mid-March through the end of the year.

  • New WAG-Qaumajuq exhibit highlights work of under-represented Black, Indigenous artists

    "How do you make our communities feel welcome in these places?"That's a question posed by Elliott Walsh, a.ka. Nestor Wynrush, a multidisciplinary artist from Winnipeg with Trinibagonian origins.He is one of two co-curators of Threads of Kin and Belonging: A Trinnipeg Live Mixtape Project, a new exhibit at the Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq opening next month that highlights the histories of Indigenous and Black people in Treaty One territory, which includes Winnipeg.The hope with the new exhibit

  • Survivors strive to ensure young people do not forget Auschwitz

    On a frosty Polish winter evening, 96-year-old Esther Senot told the 100 or so shivering students at Auschwitz-Birkenau how she was a teenager much like them when she was first brought to the Nazi death camp on 2 September, 1943. Senot said her older sister, so frail and gaunt she was barely recognisable, made her vow to pass on the memory of the camp, a macabre monument to Nazi Germany's genocide of the Jews."She told me, 'I won't make it any further. You're young: promise me that if you make i

  • 0126 Today in History

    0126 Today in History

  • Charli D’Amelio on Life in the Broadway Background: ‘I’m the Happiest I’ve Ever Been’

    The TikTok phenom chats with Glamour about her ensemble role in & Juliet, and how she’s balancing her social media career with eight shows a week.

  • Broadway's “Smash” Begins Rehearsals! Go Behind-the-Scenes as the New Musical Readies for the Stage (Exclusive)

    Performances officially begin at the Imperial Theatre in New York City on Tuesday, March 11, ahead of an opening on Thursday, April 10

  • What Jennifer Aniston Says About Obama Affair Rumors

    A wild story that Barack Obama is romantically involved with actress Jennifer Aniston has resurfaced amid growing rumors that the former president and his wife Michelle were headed for divorce. The Obama split rumors intensified after Michelle let her husband fly solo at two major presidential events: Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Jimmy Kimmel in October, actress Aniston rejected the gossip after the late-night host handed her an In Touch magazine with a cover that

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Trump’s calls with British leaders reportedly left staff crying from laughter

    Trump has not yet spoken with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer since taking office on Monday

  • Canada, Mexico Steelmakers Refuse New US Orders

    (Bloomberg) -- Some steelmakers in Canada and Mexico are telling customers that they are refusing new orders to the US on concerns that President Donald Trump soon will reimpose duties.Most Read from BloombergWhat Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams LA Leadership Over WildfiresHow Sanctuary Cities Are Preparing for Another Showdown With TrumpHoboken PATH Station Will Close for Almost a Month on Jan. 30Canada’s St

  • Former Bruins Star Traded In Massive Blockbuster

    This former Bruins star is on the move.

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • Gas price expert: Trump has 'costly' option to shut Canadian oil out of U.S. refineries

    Gas prices fell on average across most Canadian cities over the past week, dropping 1.8 cents per litre of regular fuel, according to data from Kalibrate.

  • Trump Trashes Zelensky for Fighting Back Against Russia

    President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine should have opted not to fight back against Russia’s invasion. In a Fox News interview that aired Thursday, Trump told Sean Hannity that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to fight when Russia invaded in 2022 was a mistake. Trump, who met Zelensky in Paris in December, conceded that Russian president Vladimir Putin “shouldn’t have done it,” but criticized his Ukrainian counterpart and said: “Zelensky... shouldn’t have allowed this to h

  • Can Trump just order new names for Denali and the Gulf of Mexico? A geographer explains who decides what goes on the map

    How do place names get made and then changed? There’s a process. But it involves people as well as bureaucracy, so it’s not simple or quick, as President Trump is about to find out.

  • Martin Luther King’s Family Responds to Trump’s Assassination Files Order With a Request

    Martin Luther King Jr.’s family responded to Donald Trump’s move to order the declassification of records linked to the assassination of the American civil rights activist more than 50 years ago. In a statement published on social media Thursday evening, the family said it had a request for the president, who was sworn in for a second term Jan 20. Trump also ordered the release of documents connected to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy. The three assassinations are amo

  • Melania Brings Back Fashion Trend—And It Isn’t Hats

    Melania Trump is putting herself back into the fashion ring just days after her shocking inauguration outfit hat became one of the most memorable moments of the day. The first lady stepped out in all-black skinny jeans with the president, the outfit delighting conservatives. “Gen Z: We canceled skinny jeans,” Ginger Gaetz, the wife of Matt Gaetz wrote to X. “Melania: Checkmate.”

  • After years of secret pain from cancer, Tom Green finds peace in rural Canadian life

    At the turn of the millennium, just as he was reaching the peak of his fame, Tom Green hit one of the lowest points of his life.