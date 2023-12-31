English wine-makers toast a sparkling future thanks to New Year Brexit bonus

English sparkling wine is one of the great success stories that has made viticulture the fastest-growing sector of UK agriculture - DAVID PARRY/PA WIRE

As revellers across the country prepare to toast the New Year tonight, makers of English sparkling wine have welcomed a scrapping of EU red tape which takes effect from tomorrow.

From New Year’s Day, a range of Brexit reforms will be enacted which the Government has said will boost the UK’s wine industry.

The falling away of retained EU regulations will mean that makers of English sparkling wine will no longer have to use mushroom-shaped stoppers and foil covers on bottlenecks.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the change would give producers the freedom to opt for simpler packaging to reduce waste and costs.

Restrictions will also be lifted on the making and selling of piquette - a lower-alcohol drink made by extracting the remaining goodness from grapes left over after winemaking.

The sale of piquette was banned in the EU to prevent the over-supply of cheap wine. But the Government has said that legalising the drink will give producers the option to create new income streams and tap into consumer demand for lower-alcohol drinks.

The Government will also remove the requirement for imported wines to have an importer address on the label, which Defra said would reduce the administrative burdens on businesses.

Steve Barclay, the Environment Secretary, said: “Our departure from the EU gives us the opportunity to review and scrap outdated and burdensome rules that have been holding back our wine sector.



“The reforms we’re introducing tomorrow will help our wine producers and traders become more profitable, dynamic, and sustainable – while freeing them from pointless red tape.



“Looking ahead to 2024, I’m committed to this government continuing to support our world-class winemakers, vineyards and traders to grow and innovate.”

According to WineGB - the trade association for British vineyard and wine producers - 2023 was a bumper year for British viticulture.

The industry produced its largest-ever grape harvest, expected to produce an estimated 20 to 22 million bottles - over 50 per cent bigger than the previous record achieved in 2018.

Boasting almost 900 vineyards and with hectares under vine quadrupling since 2000, viticulture is now Britain’s fastest-growing agricultural sector. It employs around 2,300 people full time and a 50 per cent growth in jobs is forecast by 2025.

Nicola Bates, the chief executive of WineGB, said: “We welcome the additional choice that comes from this first phase of actions from the wine reform consultation.

“There will be producers who are keen to take advantage of every option to reduce materials on bottles, so we can expect to see fewer foils on sparkling, allowing you to celebrate that bit faster, and with an environmental benefit.”



She added: “We look forward to working with Government and the Defra team on future consultations, and am sure they will be as constructive as those now being implemented.”

Last week, the Government announced that sparkling and still wine will be able to be sold in pint sized bottles of 568ml as well as 200ml and 500ml sized containers in another departure from EU rules.