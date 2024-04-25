Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts, includes OKC metro
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts, includes OKC metro
Enhanced risk for severe storms shifts, includes OKC metro
"We pulled over and I got out of the car and saw that an alligator had him by the leg," Walter Rudder recalled to a local news outlet about the scary incident
Freezing rain, and heavy snow. Nothing says spring on the East Coast like a potent blast of wintry weather
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Fire bans are being imposed across much of British Columbia and Alberta, as the wildfire season gets off to an early start with more than 170 burning in both provinces. The BC Wildfire Service on Wednesday announced a five-month open fire ban, from May 3 to Oct. 11, covering a swath of the province's Interior. The ban on Category 3 fires in the Kamloops fire centre will prohibit people burning three or more fires on a property at the same time, or any single fire burning a pile
As we approach the end of April, severe weather season is ramping up stateside, serving as a reminder for Canadians to be aware of what will be occurring more frequently north of the border as the country ditches the snow for thunderstorms.
Photos and video show the daring rescue.
Another frost risk will arise in Ontario as temperatures take a tumble. Will it be the last opportunity for frost this spring?
After days with a frost-and-freeze threat, temperatures will be heating up in southern Ontario this weekend. An active storm track will drag both warmth and moisture into the region, introducing a summer-like humidex
A Florida man used his bare hands to remove an alligator from a busy street in Jacksonville. And it was all caught on video.
Video shows wildlife officers attempt to wrangle the huge alligator on the runway at MacDill Air Force Base as it thrashed and flopped around.
“It’s a real monsoon out there,” we like to say during a summer’s downpour. But is that real monsoon really a monsoon at all?
Predators ate at least twice as many Atlantic mackerel as commercial fishery landings in the decade leading up to Canada's region-wide moratorium, according to new research by Canadian and American scientists.The study also found seals are a major predator, lending credence to what many fishermen have long claimed.The consumption estimate is the first attempt to quantify removals by predators on the declining population. The finding that natural mortality outweighs fishing underscores the challe
The creature “has made quite the name for his or herself over the past month as being a very active and playful individual,” officials said.
Temperatures will finally be heating up in southern Ontario. But it will come at a wet price. An active storm track will drag warmth and moisture into Ontario, introducing summer-like humidex. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more on the water restrictions coming to the city of Calgary. But that doesn't mean its the end of your garden.
This week's spring warm-up may come at a bit of a cost across the Prairies
Researchers made the “unexpected discovery” during a survey of Ena Bay.
As a drought in Mexico drags on, angry subsistence farmers have begun taking direct action on the water-intensive avocado orchards and berry fields of commercial farms that are drying up streams in the mountains west of Mexico City. (AP video by Armando Solis)
Severe storms with large hail and strong wind gusts are expected to form along a dryline on Wednesday in parts of West Texas and Oklahoma.
A dramatic operation to save the lives of more than 100 pilot whales ended in partial success on Thursday after wildlife officials managed to return most of the stranded animals to sea.
Owners of e-bikes and e-scooters are urged to "take every precaution" to ensure they are charged safely.