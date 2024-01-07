Enhanced threat for severe weather Monday
While this weekend’s snow squalls will make driving tough on Saturday night for parts of southern Ontario, we’re looking ahead to a major storm next week
The next winter storm is already on the move and is expected to bring heavy snow, blizzard conditions, strong winds, potential tornadoes and serious flooding as it carves a path from the Southwest to the Northeast through midweek.
A cold front is behind the potentially nasty weather.
Parts of Alberta will be on the hook for a quick round of snow, enough to cause some issues on the roads for travellers on Saturday
When blistering extreme heat gripped India’s capital this summer, Ramesh says he felt faint but had no option other than to keep on toiling under the burning sun to provide for his family.
The powerful system heading for the northeast is now hammering the heartland with heavy snow, it is expected to be the biggest snowstorm for many in years.
A Texas low is on the horizon, poised to impact Central Canada with a mix of rain and snow. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides a detailed analysis of this weather system.
Whether you love or hate snow, Canada has seen a severe lack of it this winter, posing a significant threat to workers in the agriculture sector. Many are concerned about the abnormally dry conditions despite the prime growing season still being a few months off. David Baxter explains.
(Bloomberg) -- A natural gas terminal that’s been operating for more than half a century has been a crucial safeguard against blackouts when bone-chilling cold hits the US Northeast. In less than five months, it’s slated to shut forever.Most Read from BloombergBoeing Max Grounding Goes Global as Carriers Follow FAA OrderMusk’s Drug Use Concerns Tesla, SpaceX Leaders, WSJ SaysBoeing 737 Max Blowout Points to Pervasive FlawsAckman Plans to Check MIT’s Kornbluth, Staff for PlagiarismThe Everett gas
Questions about head coach Bill Belichick's future weren't the only thing swirling.
Not only will this week be the coldest of the season, temperatures will drop as much as 20° colder than anything seen so far this winter
The ‘blister’ creatures live in mountain regions of Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Spain, researchers said.
Construction is anticipated to begin this year on a 35-kilometre project to rehabilitate pavement and improve intersections on Highway 88, around the east side of Lesser Slave Lake in northern Alberta.The work will be from the highway's start in the town of Slave Lake to where it intersects with Highway 754, known as the Wabasca turnoff.The Municipal District of Lesser Slave River has spent years advocating for improved safety on the highway.With a single lane in each direction, the road is poth
New Yorkers were battening down on Saturday for what is expected to be the first major winter storm of 2024, forecast to dump a snowy mix on the Big Apple and beyond through the weekend. It’s been nearly two years since New York has seen more than an inch of snow in a 24-hour time span. While it’s a near certainty the city will be hit with at least some snow, whether it will break its nearly ...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A light but widely felt earthquake shook Southern California on Friday. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings, other infrastructure or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 4.1 quake struck at 10:55 a.m. and was centered about a mile (1 kilometer) northwest of Lytle Creek, in the San Gabriel Mountains about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles. Such a quake is typically not strong enough to cause significant damage. Michael G
Will South Carolina experience much colder temperatures during the rest of winter 2024? What about freezing rain and even snow? Here’s what Farmer’s Almanac predicts.
Data from the Environment Agency showed almost every river in England has reached exceptionally high levels with some reaching record levels.
Winter storm warnings cover Newfoundland's Avalon Peninsula with dangerous blizzard conditions set to continue into Friday night
While the week will begin with stable weather in Ontario and Quebec, don't put away the shovels and snowblowers, yet. The next storm is already on the doorsteps, potentially the most disruptive we've seen in Central Canada this winter so far