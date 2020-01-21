Enjoy This 1974 Norton Commando

This classic British motorcycle can help get your collection going.

Getting into classic motorcycle collecting can be easier than starting a classic car collection. After all, they take up less space, are easier to maintain/restore, and cost less to purchase up front, at least for the most part. If you’re looking for a good way to get your vintage bike collection started, this 1974 Norton Commando could be ideal.

While not perfect, this Norton is in good all-around condition, thanks to a full restoration. The maroon paint has a nice shine to it and only needs minor corrections, while the gold script and pinstriping is in even better shape. The brightwork also presents well enough. Just as important, the saddle, handles, and foot pegs still look new, so this should be a comfortable ride.

The restoration on this motorcycle didn’t just address the cosmetics, it included a reworking of the powertrain. That means the original 850cc motor and 4-speed manual transmission both should work smoothly, so you’re not dealing with mechanical issues up front. That means getting to fully enjoy performance which back in the day put this in the superbike category, so it’s definitely entertaining to take on open roads. What’s more, rubber engine mounts mean this Commando is unbelievably smooth, making it great for longer trips.

Considered revolutionary for British motorcycle design when it debuted in 1967, the Norton Commando often doesn’t receive the recognition it deserves. Translated, that means it had a big impact on the industry, but sales were slow, so you’re not going to find a bunch of these laying around. That combination could lead to values of well-sorted Commandos like this one increasing nicely as collectors realize what they truly represent.

According to the seller, this Norton comes with a binder full of receipts for the restoration work, a nice reassurance of what was done. If you want to get more information about this bike and possibly make an offer to purchase it, click here.

Read More









