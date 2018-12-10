'Entering the ring, I become Cindi Gold'
When you think of professional wrestling you probably think of the big American promotions like WWE.
But there are local pro-wrestling associations around the world, including in South Africa.
We went to meet Cindi Gold, a 19-year-old from Soweto, Johannesburg, who trains with the African Punishment Wrestling Association (APWA).
We followed her preparation for a big match and heard about her dream to build a career in the sport and to encourage other young black women to get involved.
Video journalist: Chris Parkinson