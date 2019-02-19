Entertainment acts to complement action at HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens

Former New Zealand All Blacks Sevens player, Murphy Taramai and former South African Sevens team-member Carel du Preez play a round of touch rugby with kids from eight local rugby. (PHOTO: HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens)

Despite its uncertain future, this year’s HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens promises to be filled with exciting entertainment both on and off the field, as it unveiled on Monday (18 February) its line-up of entertainment acts to complement the action from the world’s top 16 sevens rugby teams.

Singapore is in its final year of hosting a stop in the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series and while organisers have submitted a bid to continue to host the event beyond 2019, the sports governing body has yet to make any official announcement.

Nonetheless, the 13-14 April event at the Singapore Sports Hub will feature entertainment acts such as rock band Smash Mouth and the band from the original cast of Broadway musical Rock of Ages, as well as beloved Dreamworks characters such as Shrek and Kung Fu Panda.

Something for everyone

George Danapal, chief operating officer of the Singapore Rugby Union, said the entertainment acts offer something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

He said, “With the array of activities lined up for the family, we look forward to seeing more people and families being part of the event and to growing their interest in the sport.”

Besides meet-and-greet sessions with characters from “Shrek” and “Kung Fu Panda”, Dreamworks will also offer a host of interactive experiences ranging from a stage appearance by Poppy and Branch from the Trolls franchise, as well as free all-day screenings of DreamWorks TV series.

’90s rock band Smash Mouth, best known for its hit “All Star”, will headline the first day’s music and entertainment line-up, while the Rock Of Ages Broadway band will perform rock classics from the 1980s on second day.

Making a splash

Singapore Rugby Sevens organisers will also launch a Splash Party, to take place next to the Sports Hub’s Splash-N-Surf, where patrons can cool off while enjoying live performances from well-known local acts and other roaming entertainment.

Family and early-bird packages are on sale from $19 for youth and $29 for adults. Early-bird discounts are available until 28 February via the Singapore 7s website, Sports Hub Tix website, hotline +65-3158-7888, Sports Hub Tix Box Office at Singapore Indoor Stadium, The Star Performing Arts Centre Box Office, Scotts Square Concierge Desk and all SingPost outlets.

