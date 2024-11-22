New entertainment complex opens in Oskaloosa

The Daily Beast

Jon Stewart thinks the media might be “missing the mark” on why Donald Trump has decided to choose the nominees he has to fill up his second-term Cabinet. For Trump, it’s not a “downside” that his Cabinet picks “will not be sufficient stewards of these agencies,” Stewart said on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast. The point is that they are trying to “dismantle” the agencies themselves. “When we say, I don’t think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Ed